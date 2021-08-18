John Means strikes out seven

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Trevor Bauer asked a woman Tuesday why she left out “dozens of key facts” in her petition for a five-year restraining order against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. “I don't know,” answered the woman, who testified that Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her repeatedly in two sexual encounters. The exchange during lawyer Shawn Holley's cross-examination of the woman came in her second day of testimony at the hearing in Los Angeles Superior C