John Mackey Award winner and Penn State TE Tyler Warren joins 'Super Bowl Live'
2024 John Mackey Award recipient and Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren joins 'Super Bowl Live' on behalf of Planet Fitness.
Each year, boxes of losing team Super Bowl merchandise is shipped to communities in need.
Adan Manzano was preparing to cover his third straight Super Bowl for Telemundo Kansas City.
Tuberville left Texas Tech for Cincinnati before Mahomes played for the Red Raiders.
Saquon Barkley provided the highlight of the NFL season when he jumped backwards over a Jacksonville defender. But it was hardly the first time he'd shown his leaping prowess.
The Super Bowl isn't always about big-name stars making big-time plays. Sometimes, it's a regular guy who has their greatest game in the biggest game of their life.
The Patriots are entering a new era after hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach.
Schröder has been traded four time this season after being suddenly rerouted to the Pistons on Thursday.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
The vote to give John Seidler control of the Padres was unanimous, coming after a lawsuit by Peter Seidler's widow to gain stewardship of the franchise.
The extension adds three years to Day's previous contract.
Holmgren has been out since November 10, when he suffered a pelvic fracture on a hard fall.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The last time the Superdome hosted a Super Bowl, the lights went out in the middle of the third quarter, causing a 34-minute delay. This is the story of how it happened.
It's a super show for Super Bowl week. From Radio Row in New Orleans, Matt Harmon gets you ready for Eagles-Chiefs with NFL media's Gregg Rosenthal. Harmon then has Yahoo Sports college football reporter Caroline Fenton join the set to get him ready for NFL Draft season. We end the show with Harmon sitting down with three of his favorite WRs in New York Giants Malik Nabers and Chicago Bears WRs Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
Roger Goodell has spent the week in New Orleans shaping the season expansion narrative, but it's still up to him and the team owners to convince the players to agree, which won't be easy.
Sunday marks the first official day of spring training, the annual ramp-up to the regular season.
The shorthanded Warriors lost to the Jazz shortly after learning of the Jimmy Butler trade.
Kevin Love had questions.
Jimmy Butler has once again found a new NBA team, with the bridge casually burned behind him.