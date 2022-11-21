John Konchar with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets
John Konchar (Memphis Grizzlies) with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets, 11/20/2022
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz
DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Longtime executive Billy Beane is stepping away from the day-to-day operations of the Oakland Athletics to become the senior advisor to owner John Fisher. David Forst will lead baseball operations, maintaining his title of general manager. “This is really as much as me taking on a new role but also David taking on a responsibility that he's earned as one of the probably top executives in the game, truly, in my opinion,” Beane said Friday on a conference call. “The great th
SAPPORO, Japan — Canadian ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen won gold at the NHK Trophy on Saturday, for their first victory on the ISU Grand Prix figure skating circuit. It was one of two medals on the day for Canada as Brooke McIntosh of Toronto and Benjamin Mimar of Terrebonne, Que., captured bronze in pairs, their first Grand Prix medal. Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen scored an international career-high 210.41 points to beat Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates (20
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart
The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game ended to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five
PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored 21 points, Devin Booker added 20 and the Phoenix Suns used a dominating second half to beat the New York Knicks 116-95. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and all of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures. Torrey Craig scored 14 points and Mikal Bridges 13. Reserve Damion Lee scored 15 and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Suns, playing without Chris Paul (right heel injury) for the sixth straight game, got 3-pointers from eight different playe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight
As we prepare for an incredible few weeks cheering Canada's soccer team at the men's World Cup in Qatar, and following all the happenings via Chris Jones, there were some exceptional moments this week — including a thrilling 2-1 win over Japan. This moment in the history of the sport will immortalize the heroes and provide vision and stories for generations to come. While we celebrate a burgeoning soccer community in Canada, let's hear it for the Canadian women's futsal team who placed second at
Even though Regina is hosting this year's CFL final, people from Manitoba are playing important roles during the Grey Cup festival that will culminate in Sunday's game. Amanda Smart, who is a part of a Vancouver-based production company called PRP, is one of the stage managers for Sunday's pre-game, halftime show and post-game shows. Smart, who now calls Winnipeg home but is originally from The Pas, in northern Manitoba, says her job is all about timing. While she'll have a great view on game da
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility. Back at the building for the team's morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently. “I don’t stand for anything
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Nesmith made two free throws with 9.6 seconds left and the Indiana Pacers came up with a final defensive stop to beat the Orlando Magic 114-113 on Saturday night to open a two-game set. The teams will meet again Monday night in Indianapolis. In the last seconds, the Magic's Franz Wagner drove to the basket, but his layup attempt was long off the backboard and Mo Bamba was unable to tip in the rebound. Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. They h
CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin played in his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday night at Chicago, becoming the 11th player to reach the milestone with the Penguins. Malkin made his debut with Pittsburgh on Oct. 18, 2006, scoring in the second period of a 2-1 loss to New Jersey. The center helped the Penguins to Stanley Cup titles in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Malkin's teammates paid tribute to his accomplishment by doing his usual stretching routine during pregame warmups. The Blackhawks also
DETROIT (AP) — Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York. The Bills (7-3) avoided blowing a third straight halftime lead by scoring on all five of their possessions in the second half and doing a better job protecting the ball. Cleveland (3-7) rallied within eight points, setting up an ons
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap
SAPPORO, Japan — Canada's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen are the leaders after the short dance at figure skating's NHK Trophy Grand Prix event. Skating to Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine's "Conga," Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen scored 85.66 to take a narrow lead over Americans Madison Chalk and Evans Bates (85.00) into Saturday's free dance. Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen, who were ninth at the Beijing Olympics, won silver at the recent French Grand Prix. Skaters are
Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it’s no surprise he’s been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers need another win this week against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans to help them climb into the playoff race after a poor start. The Packers (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset over the Dallas Cowboys. They’re back at Lambeau Field to take on the Titans (6-3). “It’s obviously a big advantage for us to sleep