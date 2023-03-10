John Ford's Maine upbringing helped shape his illustrious film career
John Ford's Maine upbringing helped shape his illustrious film career
John Ford's Maine upbringing helped shape his illustrious film career
Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening
The president made a quick crack about the former guy.
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate-partner violence. A man from Gatineau, Que., who pleaded guilty to strangling, assaulting and threatening his wife has now been ordered to serve four months of house arrest after Quebec's Superior Court ruled a conditional discharge last summer wasn't punishment enough. Last year, Joshua Schoo admitted to being violent during a dispute in March 2021 with his then-wife of 17 years, the mother of their four children. He pleaded guilty t
The iconic supermodel has been getting back to work in a major way since her divorce from Tom Brady
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of SussexRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Losing control of the narrative is anathema to royalty. The great ship of state is supposed to sail serenely on despite the weather, not get tossed about on the ocean’s waves.Harry and Meghan know this well. And so, no doubt, they knew exactly how disruptive it
The TV host pointed out an inaccuracy in a detail provided about the ‘Archbishop of Los Angeles’
Herman "was more serious about a long-term commitment" than Woods was, a source close to the golfer tells PEOPLE
Michael Bublé is celebrating the women in his life.
The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters shared a series of photos on Instagram Monday that prompted excitement and encouragement from her fans and followers
Our verandah stateroom on Holland America Line's Westerdam cruise ship had a 54-square-foot private balcony, where we could whale watch and relax.
She was taken from a Vancouver shopping mall in 2018, authorities said.
Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh — an announcement made on Edward's 59th birthday
Spring break is often the most convenient time for families to go to Disney World, but I can't handle the crowds, high prices, and lines anymore.
After Russia invaded Ukraine, guerrillas from Belarus began carrying out acts of sabotage on their country's railways, including blowing up track equipment to paralyze the rails that Russian forces used to get troops and weapons into Ukraine. In the most recent sabotage to make international headlines, they attacked a Russian warplane parked just outside the Belarusian capital. “Belarusians will not allow the Russians to freely use our territory for the war with Ukraine, and we want to force them to leave,” Anton, a retired Belarusian serviceman who joined a group of saboteurs, told The Associated Press in a phone interview.
Old Soviet anti-ship missiles was among the weapons Russia used to carry out a massive attack against Ukraine on Thursday.
Tiger Woods and Erica Herman were first linked in 2017 before ending their relationship in October
The White House press secretary shared a light moment with MSNBC's Alex Wagner in discussing whether Fox News is a news organization.
A wave of Russian missiles and drones hit Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in what appears to be one of the biggest attacks on Ukraine this year.
Greene, who called herself an “unapologetic pro-life politician” in her response to Fonda, previously liked social media posts about violence toward Democrats.
Russians sent to fight on the front lines are mutinying, fighting amongst themselves, getting locked in basements and lost in the chaos of a faltering offensive, a flurry of videos and messages from inside Vladimir Putin’s army show.