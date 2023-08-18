John Corbett and Bo Derek's Relationship Timeline
From being set up on a date to a secret wedding, here’s a breakdown of the couple's relationship
From being set up on a date to a secret wedding, here’s a breakdown of the couple's relationship
"Their marriage has been on the rocks for months," says a Spears insider
The couple most recently celebrated their engagement with a party onboard Bezos' yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy earlier in August
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing. Asghari, 29, filed his petition to dissolve his 14-month-old marriage to the 41-year-old pop superstar in Los Angeles County court late Wednesday. Like the vast majority of those who file for divorce in California, he cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The document lists
Within hours of news of their separation breaking, Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ estranged husband of one year, filed for divorce. Here, all the reporting that has come out.
"It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me," the country singer said in a statement. "As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers"
The couple — who married in 2008 — has been enjoying a getaway to Spain as they marked the special milestone
Rinna's photos from the trip feature boat rides and dancing outdoors
Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh's love continues winning, despite their 30-year age gap and the fact his family disowned him after learning they had secretly married
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is away for work with his own company, Banda Property, but the royal husband has found time for some beautiful sightseeing – see gorgeous photos
The pregnant 'Kardashians' star shared a carousel of throwback photos on her Instagram on Thursday
The couple announced they'd gotten engaged after four years of dating on Monday
Maria Gonzalez and her father had moved into the apartment complex in Pasadena just three months ago
Only hours after Sam Asghari reportedly filed for divorce, Britney Spears announced on Instagram that she had plans to purchase a horse
Rocco is the music mogul's second oldest child
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz sparked baby speculation after they took their friend's son for a day out at a museum on Wednesday
The two were seen out for a walk while in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC
Navarro — our favorite chaotic vacation queen — also suggested that one of her gay friends should get a boob job while she relaxed on the ocean.
A frantic search ensued for three hours after the boy vanished from an IKEA in Brooklyn. He later died after he was pulled from the Erie Basin.
The actresses are currently holidaying in St. Tropez, France
Naomi Campbell surprised fans by announcing the birth of her second baby in 2023