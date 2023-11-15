John Collins goes up to get it and finishes the oop
John Collins goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 11/14/2023
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Elite Ice Hockey League game Oct. 28 when the blade cut his neck. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody. The player who cut Johnson's neck was Matt Petgrav
Rory McIlroy is planning on moving back to the UK on a permanent basis, reversing the trend of British superstars upping sticks to sunnier, not to mention more tax-efficient climes.
Jean Larocque was so excited that he slept with the precious lotto ticket, safekeeping it in the pocket of his pyjamas.
The agent of Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton heeded a warning to any potential free agent considering joining the Bronx Bombers.
Matt Petgrave, the ice hockey player whose skate fatally slashed the throat of Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson, has been given a standing ovation by Sheffield Steelers fans during their first home game since the tragedy.
The Philadelphia Flyers announced his death on social media over the weekend
Rory McIlroy’s next interaction with Patrick Cantlay promises to be interesting after the world No 2 branded the American “a d---” in the ongoing fallout from the Ryder Cup.
Shortly after the Bills Week 10 loss, Trevon Diggs posted on social media in defense of his brother Stefon while also taking a jab at Buffalo and Josh Allen.
The Edmonton Oilers have a new coach, and while it's possible Kris Knoblauch is the right man for the job, it seems likely the team acted out of desperation.
Connor Bedard's NHL career didn't begin with a tidal waves of goals, but his elite skill set is beginning to translate into incredible production.
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
There's still plenty of talk about who didn't make the field in Naples, Florida.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Grizzlies beating the new-look Clippers.
A three-member appeals panel upheld a safety penalty Tuesday against NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman for his failure to wear proper protective equipment during a race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel heard the appeal Tuesday and determined that Newman violated the rule as indicated in the Oct. 25 penalty notice. […]
NEW YORK — The National Hockey League has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl US$5,000 for a "dangerous trip" on New York Islanders centre Bo Horvat, the league announced Tuesday. Draisaitl received a two-minute minor for the trip during the second period of the Oilers' 4-1 win on Monday night. The 28-year-old Draisaitl, who makes $8.5 million per season, has six goals and 19 points in 14 games with the Oilers this season, along with 22 penalty minutes. The $5,000 fine is the maximum al
Heads are rolling after the Bills' latest loss.
Georgia continues to gain ground with impressive efforts but Michigan remains in the lead of the NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 after college football's Week 11.
The Bills practiced the substitution that cost them a win on Monday night.
Jannik Sinner recorded his first win over top-ranked Novak Djokovic, delighting a raucous home crowd at the ATP Finals. Sinner triumphed 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2) in a match spanning more than three hours on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. It was the 22-year-old Sinner’s first win in their four head-to-head meetings.
CALGARY — Hockey Canada says the findings of an investigative report into allegations of sexual assault involving members of the 2018 Canadian junior hockey team are under appeal. The organization says the in-camera appeal will begin "in the near future." Hockey Canada says it received a final third-party report conducted by the law firm of Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP in November 2022. It says an independent adjudicative panel held a hearing to determine whether players on the 2018 junior te