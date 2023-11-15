John Collins goes up to get it and finishes the oop

The Canadian Press

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Elite Ice Hockey League game Oct. 28 when the blade cut his neck. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody. The player who cut Johnson's neck was Matt Petgrav