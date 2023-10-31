John Collins goes up to get it and finishes the oop

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It didn't take long for Victor Wembanyama to find out the road can be a tough place in the NBA. Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers’ stars schooled the Spurs rookie in his first game away from home, a 123-83 rout of San Antonio on Sunday night. Wembanyama was held to 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. He committed five of the Spurs’ season-worst 25 turnovers. “It's not about how bad the struggles are going to be,