John Collins with the big dunk

Collins was ruled out of the Texans' matchup against the Bills on Sunday at halftime.
Collins left Sunday's win over the Bills at halftime with a hamstring injury.
Five ranked teams lost to unranked teams on a chaotic first Saturday in November. It took a while, but madness has arrived in this college football season.
The first set of rankings for the inaugural 12-team playoff will be released on Tuesday.
The most heated sideline in college football on Saturday came via just one man.
Both players ended up getting technicals in Nuggets-Timberwolves.
The Cyclones took the lead with just over two minutes remaining, but that gave the Red Raiders enough time to drive for the go-ahead score.
Three undefeated teams fell on Saturday.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers the rundown for Week 9 of the season.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
Meet the most intriguing players and coaches in college basketball this season.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Big Number this week is about Russell Westbrook, but it says much more about the Denver Nuggets' offense and championship window. Join Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine as they go through all the stats and make bold predictions.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
Kirilloff never played more than 88 games in a season during his four-year MLB career.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.