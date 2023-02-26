John Collins with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets

A Los Angeles county judge signed off Friday on Zaya Wade's petition to change her name, as well as her legal transition
The second-year Lakers guard told Insider what he learned from teammate LeBron James along with what it takes to maintain his body.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
He honored the 15-year-old during his NAACP Image Awards acceptance speech.
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue didn’t waste much time seeing how well Westbrook would mesh with his new team. Westbrook’s Clippers debut was overshadowed in what ended up being the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. Lue was pleased with Westbrook’s debut despite him having only two practices with the Clippers before the game.
It appears that the Miami Heat will soon get point guard Kyle Lowry back from injury.
Russell Westbrook enjoyed an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Chicago.
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.
Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting and the Chicago Bulls drubbed the Brooklyn Nets 131-87 on Friday night to snap a six-game skid. Chicago held Brooklyn to a season low in points; its previous worst was 92 in a loss to Boston in December. Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond each had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls.
Coach Tyronn Lue was 'intrigued by what I saw' in Russell Westbrook's debut as starting point guard, but admits Terance Mann 'should have played more.'
Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the Miami Heat, 02/25/2023
Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) with an and one vs the Washington Wizards, 02/24/2023
Julius Randle scored 28 points to lead New York to a 128-106 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night as the Knicks celebrated the golden anniversary of their 1972-73 NBA championship team. Six players scored in double figures for New York, which won its fifth straight. R.J. Barrett had 25 points and a season-high seven assists.
Russell Westbrook tried to make the most of his debut Friday, but he and the Clippers had too many turnovers to beat Sacramento in high-scoring affair.