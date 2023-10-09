John Carroll football wins Baptist SPOTW
While the Jaguars and Bengals found their footing in Week 5, the Ravens and Patriots were among the NFL teams to suffer major setbacks.
The Kansas City Chiefs player mocked his fellow NFL star with a witty reference to the New York Jets' owner.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots gave up. Down 24-0 early in the second half, hearing boos at home like they used to on the road, a week after the worst loss of coach Bill Belichick’s career, with quarterback Mac Jones on his way to the bench for the second straight game, the Patriots punted the ball away on a fourth-and-3 inside Saints territory. The move netted New England 27 yards — a minor flip of field position that accomplished nothing. Two more punts and an interception —
Patrick Cantlay allegedly told an American television reporter ahead of his opening match in last week’s Ryder Cup that he would wear a cap when he was “paid to be here, like he is”, motioning in the direction of a PGA of America official standing near him.
DENVER (AP) — The expression on Sean Payton's face when his quarterback retreated to the sideline after his last-minute fumble sealed Denver's latest loss was a combination of exasperation, irritation and frustration. A telling look by the coach of the Denver Broncos to sum up the game and, really, the season so far. Payton appeared none too pleased with Russell Wilson after his QB's late fumble while scrambling away from pressure was returned 39 yards for a touchdown by Bryce Hall that capped t
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was penalized after climbing into the stands to give his mom the football after scoring a touchdown against the GIants.
Of the 30 managers in baseball, only six of them are scheduled to earn at least $3M in 2024 while 15 others earned $1.75M or less this season.
There were highs and lows during Week 6 of the college football season with Alabama and Oklahoma leading the day's winners and losers.
Ross Atkins also took questions on the Jose Berrios decision in Game 2 and the upcoming free-agent class.
The congressman has been accused of knowing college wrestlers were being sexually assaulted while he was a coach for the team 1987-1995 The post Nancy Mace Backs Jim Jordan for Speaker, Says ‘I’m Not Familiar’ With Claims He Ignored Ohio State Abuse Allegations (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The Canucks add the speedy depth winger to the mix while the Maple Leafs create some cap flexibility,
Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Patrick Mahomes said watching Tom Brady thrive in the NFL until he was 45 years old motivated him to take care of his bodily longevity and increase his focus on nutrition.
Hamilton was sent into the gravel with the right-rear of his Mercedes flying off in the accident
The MMA community reacted to Bobby Green's 33-second knockout upset of Grant Dawson in the UFC Fight Night 229 main event.
Davante Adams didn’t practice Thursday and Friday because of a shoulder injury.
Logan Sargeant, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon and George Russell also had issues.
Travis Kelce was grilled about his budding relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, and he had nothing but good news to share.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Travis Kelce was hurting at halftime, having limped off the field with an injury to his right ankle and Kansas City in a tied game at Minnesota. Patrick Mahomes knew better than to bother his close friend and favorite receiver with a question about his status. He also wasn't too worried about Kelce coming back. “I feel like Travis has the same mindset I do,” Mahomes said. “If you give him a window to get back in the game, he’s going to be back in the game. Competitor, man. Tha