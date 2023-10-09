John Carroll football wins Baptist SPOTW.

The Canadian Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots gave up. Down 24-0 early in the second half, hearing boos at home like they used to on the road, a week after the worst loss of coach Bill Belichick’s career, with quarterback Mac Jones on his way to the bench for the second straight game, the Patriots punted the ball away on a fourth-and-3 inside Saints territory. The move netted New England 27 yards — a minor flip of field position that accomplished nothing. Two more punts and an interception —