John Bolton on why he didn’t testify in impeachment: 'It would not have made any difference'
In an interview with ABC News’s Martha Raddatz, which aired Sunday night, former national security advisor John Bolton spoke about President Trump withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump was impeached in the House and acquitted in the Senate, but Bolton said Trump did exactly what congressional Democrats had charged. He also pointed the finger at Democrats as to why he didn't testify.
