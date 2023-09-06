Joey Wendle's two-run homer (2)
Joey Wendle smacks a two-run home run to right field, putting the Marlins ahead 2-1 in the 5th inning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been placed on the temporarily inactive list by the team's Triple-A affiliate. The move by the Buffalo Bisons opens a roster spot as Manoah builds back up after missing almost a month of game action. He remains with the team, which was scheduled to play the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Manoah, who has struggled for most of the season, was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons on Aug. 11 but did not immediately re
Tuesday was a very productive night for the Blue Jays as several of their key rivals stumbled.
Davis Schneider has stolen most of the limelight, but another Blue Jays rookie is making a strong first impression on the club.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — It is next to impossible to replace all that Shohei Ohtani can do when standing on a baseball field, although the Los Angeles Angels did their best for a few minutes Tuesday. With Ohtani unavailable for team photo day, as he continues to be examined for oblique soreness that cropped up Monday, the team put a body double in a No. 17 jersey and lined him up in the outfield with the rest of the players. After the photo was completed, the Ohtani imposter was ushered out of a t
Tommy Fleetwood has apologised for calling Luke Donald a ‘s---‘ Ryder Cup captain in an ill-advised joke on live BBC radio.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez became the first player to record 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in each of his first two seasons.
The longtime Coach's Corner duo had a highly publicized falling out after Cherry's removal from Hockey Night in Canada, but the two appear to be mending things.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave. Urías was arreste
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that.
The 28-year-old utility man has become a player the Blue Jays are counting on in a tight playoff race.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
In reaching the US Open semifinals, 20-year-old Ben Shelton shows why he may be America's next great men's tennis superstar.
“It was like the military, except your pinky is always up," the actor jokes in a new preview for FX's "Welcome to Wrexham."
Aryna Sabalenka, who is guaranteed to take over as world No. 1, said she was hoping to play Iga Swiatek at the US Open for the top ranking in tennis.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers signing Christian Wood to a two-year deal.
Canada punched its ticket to the FIBA World Cup semifinals, where Serbia awaits.
The Irishman was one of Luke Donald’s six wild cards for the contest in Rome.
The regular season of 'Ekeler's Edge' makes it debut with Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler diving into all things Week 1.
Lionel Messi, eight others to miss Inter Miami game Saturday vs. Kansas City; but Drake Callender will play.