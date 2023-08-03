Joey Votto's solo HR (10)
Joey Votto powers a solo home run to center field, his 10th of the season extending the Reds' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 2nd inning
Joey Votto powers a solo home run to center field, his 10th of the season extending the Reds' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 2nd inning
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
MLB trade deadline day came and went in fairly quiet fashion for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Video of Allysha Chapman's comment during the 4-0 defeat to Australia has gone viral.
National Major League Baseball writers gave the Royals good grades for trade deadline moves with the exception of the Nicky Lopez deal.
The Blue Jays appear to have dodged a bullet as manager John Schneider revealed some good news on Tuesday regarding Bo Bichette's injury status.
TORONTO — Paul DeJong is excited to step in as the Toronto Blue Jays new shortstop, even if he doesn't know how long he'll be playing that position. DeJong was named the Blue Jays shortstop against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, a day after he was traded to Toronto from the St. Louis Cardinals. He's assuming the role as all-star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list earlier in the day. "I value my defence and I really take pride in what I'm doing out there, so
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women’s World Cup. The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy, ranked 16th by FIFA, with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday's Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana. South Africa was ecstatic as players screamed and danced and said thankful pr
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday. Germán, who threw a perfect game June 28 at Oakland, was placed on the restricted list. “It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.” Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season. He was scratched from
Scoreboard notice designed to stop boos as Ukrainian star not meeting Belarusian opponent at the net.
With Bronny James recovering from a sudden cardiac arrest, here's what sports cardiologists can explain about the health condition — and how realistic a return to the court could be.
Luke Rockhold is throwing his name into consideration to be Georges St-Pierre's opponent for his upcoming grappling match.
Dr. J created a stir with a top-10 list of greatest NBA players that lacked LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Shaquille O'Neal now offers his top 10.
The Kansas City Royals pulled off two trades that were announced shortly after Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline passed.
Nate Diaz thinks former UFC rival Conor McGregor should turn his attention to Justin Gaethje – rather than Michael Chandler
McElhenney tells PEOPLE how his relationship with Reynolds has grown since they purchased the Welsh soccer team
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in NBA trade rumors, including Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and more.
This one's playing out in the court of public opinion.
Elliott, released in March, is still a free agent and looking for a job in the NFL
TRENČÍN, Slovakia — Ryder Ritchie scored a hat trick and had two assists for Canada's men's under-18 hockey team in a 14-4 over co-host Slovakia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Tuesday. Canada, which lost 9-6 to Finland on Monday, scored three unanswered goals to start the game. Although Slovakia responded by scoring twice, the Canadians pulled ahead to lead 8-3 by the end of the second period. Canada then outscored Slovakia 6-1 in the third. "I thought the guys were really focused, which I expecte