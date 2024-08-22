Joey Ortiz's sacrifice fly
Joey Ortiz drives a sacrifice fly to right-center field, driving in Rhys Hoskins to cut the Cardinals' lead to 2-1 in the top of the 5th
Next stop, Hall of Fame for Joey Votto?
She's got a long way to go to catch Diana Taurasi.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes have successfully resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the news regarding the highly anticipated return of the classic video game Backyard Baseball, which MLB players could be included in the new version and take a look at some baseball prospect news.
Nebraska fans won't have to wait long to see Dylan Raiola in action.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
Former rivals on the field, Manning and Brady are now competing in the analyst game.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR running back rankings for ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR rankings ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball Saturday.
With the 2024 season quickly approaching, here's a look at the Big Ten. Ohio State has a lot of pressure entering the season and a few teams could be right on its heels.
The Fighting Irish bring back a bunch of talent, added a strong QB via the transfer portal for the second straight season and have a very manageable schedule. That’s a great recipe for a playoff appearance.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Little League Classic and the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland. The two also make their pick for the player of the weekend.
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
A thrilling weekend of golf comes down to the wire for stars (and future stars)
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.