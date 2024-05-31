Joey Meneses' two-run double
Joey Meneses rips a two-run double down the right-field line to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning
Joey Meneses rips a two-run double down the right-field line to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The ex-Mets reliever claimed he actually said he was "the worst teammate probably in the whole f***ing MLB."
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt was placed on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain. He's been part of an excellent Yankees starting rotation this season.
Birmingham-Southern's run to the Division III College World Series amid the school itself closing because of financial woes is becoming a national story.
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Waddle is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Jake Mintz is joined by Russell Dorsey to talk about the historic integration of Negro League stats into the Major League record book. Later, Jake is joined by Bailey Freeman to discuss Angel Hernandez retiring & Craig Counsell’s return to Milwaukee.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
After it took off on social media, Justin Fields officially shut down the idea that he’d be playing on special teams for the Steelers.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.