Joey Meneses' RBI single
Joey Meneses slaps a single to center field, scoring Lane Thomas to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning
According to The Athletic, a power struggle emerged between Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider was forced to take starter Alek Manoah out of a game on Saturday after accidentally making a second mount visit in a single inning.
Shanahan said contract negotiations broke down after believing both parties had the framework for an extension in place.
Royals pitcher Zack Greinke has won six Gold Glove awards and he showed off his defensive prowess against the White Sox on Friday.
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
Will the Maple Leafs hire internally or look for a fresh voice?
CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Yankees cut Aaron Hicks before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds and owe the struggling outfielder about $27.6 million from more than 2 1/2 seasons remaining in a $70 million, seven-year contract. Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday. The 33-year-old Hicks was batting .188 with a homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season. He agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract with
The booing of Bryson DeChambeau was decidedly greater than that of Brooks Koepka, but both getting jeered came out of nowhere.
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
Kyle Dubas struck gold with some of his transactions and completely whiffed on others. Here are the five best and five worst moves he made as Leafs GM.
Hicks, a former first-round draft pick, came to the Yankees in 2015 via trade.
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame. Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to
The Calgary Flames have found their new GM after parting ways with Brad Treliving.
A controversial called third strike against Mookie Betts ended a ninth-inning rally for the Dodgers in a 6-5 loss at St. Louis on Saturday night.
Canadian forward Joe Veleno caught flak from across the hockey world for stomping on an opponent with his skate at the World Championships on Saturday.
John Cena is reflecting on his WWE feud with Dwayne Johnson, admitting to being “short-sighted and selfish” in the situation. On the May 18 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cena said he “really messed up” by feuding with Johnson between 2011 and 2013 when he returned to WWE after leaving nearly a decade […]
FLORENCE, Italy — Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard is out of the Firenze Ladies Open after she retired from her quarterfinal match against Italy's Sara Errani. Bouchard, took three medical timeouts during the match before retiring with Errani leading 6-3, 1-0. The reason for Bouchard's decision not to continue was not immediately clear, but the 29-year-old from Westmount, Que., has been beset by injuries over the last couple of years. Bouchard returned from a 17-month layoff recovering fr
Jennifer Esposito, Sami Gayle, and Tony Terraciano are all returning for the Blue Bloods season finale, but fans still aren't happy.
Mackenzie Dern completely overwhelmed Angela Hill for 25 minutes in the UFC Fight Night 224 headliner.
Colts owner Jim Irsay offered his top five NFL players of all time in the wake of Jim Brown's death. He included John Elway but not Peyton Manning.