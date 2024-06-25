Joey Meneses' RBI ground-rule double
Joey Meneses drives in a run with a ground-rule double, putting the Nationals on the board in the 3rd inning
Joey Meneses drives in a run with a ground-rule double, putting the Nationals on the board in the 3rd inning
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
The Panthers are looking to avoid an epic collapse and hoist the Cup for the first time.
Murphy is stepping down in 2025 after overseeing 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory since he took over in 2008.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
In today's edition: Championships on the ice and the diamond, Scheffler wins again, 11 hours of tennis, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
The burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry delivered again on Sunday, with the Sky overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Bell led the final 64 laps of a race that took over six hours to complete.
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
Thankfully, Rosario's helmet flap appeared to take the brunt of the ball's momentum.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
The Yankees slugger will not rise for the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.