Joey Loperfido's diving catch
Joey Loperfido makes an incredible diving catch in left field to begin the game
Joey Loperfido makes an incredible diving catch in left field to begin the game
The story of the Olympics’ boxing gender controversy moved to a grander stage on Tuesday night, as Algeria’s Imane Khelif won a unanimous decision and now moves on to fight for an Olympic gold medal.
Echikunwoke claimed silver in the women's hammer throw.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
In one of the poorest countries in the world, running has become the pathway to a better life.
Judon made it known earlier in the camp that he was unhappy with his contract and wanted to have it be restructured.
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.
Allman's throw of 69.50 was almost two meters better than anyone else in the field.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT crashing out of the 2024 summer Olympics, the USWNT advancing to the semi-finals and are joined in-studio by Hugo Larsson, midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt.
The NFL's new kickoffs debuted last week in the Hall of Fame Game.
The Giants main takeaway from today's multiple scuffles? Don't let your quarterback get involved in any fights.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the weekend series, including Blake Snell’s no-hitter and the White Sox epic losing streak.
The top level of college football is adopting a 12-team postseason format this season for the first time. Here's how the field will be decided and when each game will be played.
Dominate your drafts with these 2024 fantasy football rankings from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Biles won her 11th career Olympic medal.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
The U.S. fell to China in Sunday’s 4x100-meter men’s medley relay.
Saturday was the busiest day of the Olympics yet, and it provided plenty of incredible images from across the country.
In today's edition: Let the Marchand-Phelps comparisons begin, Grant Fisher's incredible finish, Vincent Hancock spotlight, Sha'Carri goes for gold, and more.
Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200-meter individual medley here at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday, and claimed gold in one of the meet’s most loaded events.