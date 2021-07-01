Joey Gallo's solo home run
Joey Gallo crushes a towering solo home run to right field and cuts the Rangers' deficit to 3-1 in the top of the 9th inning
Montreal was far improved in Game 2, but the overall effort still fell short in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Chris Paul is going to his first NBA Finals.
The heavily favoured Canadians simply overmatched their Chinese counterparts on Wednesday.
The alleged victim was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday.
Introducing "America's Team": The Montreal Canadiens.
The Montreal Canadiens say Quebec's Public Health Department will not allow more than 3,500 fans at the Bell Centre.
College athletes in all 50 states will be able to earn income from the use of their own name, image and likeness.
Antetokounmpo went down in the third quarter of the Bucks' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday night.
The NHL has tasked content creator Josh Richards with growing the game, but many fans aren't pleased with the choice.
The Bulldogs had never won a team championship. Until now.
The fan wasn't watching the race and caused a massive pileup on the first day of the annual event.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews revealed that he has been dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.
The Toronto Blue Jays added a new arm to their bullpen this week, but he's far from a conventional pitcher.
Here are three ways the Blue Jays could explore taking on heavy salaries to win trades prior to the July 30 deadline.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win his ninth straight decision and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Frank Schwindel hit his first career homer in his A’s debut after becoming the 2,000th player in franchise history earlier in the day. Elvis Andrus added two hits. Joey Gallo homered for the fourth consecutive game for the Rangers, who had won four straight. Bassitt (9-2) set down 16 of his first 18 ba
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Panik made an instant impression in his first game in Miami's lineup, homering in his first at-bat and adding a go-ahead RBI single during a six-run sixth inning as the Marlins rallied for an 11-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. Starling Marte went 4-for-6 for Miami and Garrett Cooper and Adam Duvall each had three hits for the Marlins. Duvall recorded his 18th homer of the season, and Cooper, Jesus Sanchez and Sandy Leon each drove in two runs as t
CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a three-run shot and a towering two-run drive, and the Chicago White Sox went deep six times to pound the Minnesota Twins 13-3 Wednesday night. Rookie Andrew Vaughn smacked a two-run homer and had three RBIs. Gavin Sheets hit his first career home run in his second game as Chicago won its third straight. José Abreu and Brian Goodwin added solo shots to help first-place Chicago expand its lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. Dylan Cease (7-3) cruised to his fo
HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Hays homered and Ryan Mountcastle drove in two runs to help the Baltimore Orioles wrap up a three-game sweep of the slumping Houston Astros with a 5-2 win on Wednesday night. It’s the first time the Orioles have swept the Astros since June 17-19, 2008 in Baltimore and their first-ever sweep at Minute Maid Park. The Astros swept the Orioles in a three-game series last week where they outscored them 26-3 as part of an 11-game winning streak. Things were much different in this
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 42 shots Wednesday as the Tampa Bay Lightning eked out a 3-1 win over the rejuvenated Montreal Canadiens in a thrilling Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final. The Habs peppered the Tampa Bay goal with 43 shots, compared with just 23 from the Bolts, but they couldn't solve Vasilevskiy, whose team now takes a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 Friday in Montreal. If there was good news in Wednesday's result, it was the fact that the Canadiens looked like a different
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games. Paul scored 41 points and Devin Booker added 22 to send the Suns to their third finals appearance in franchise history. They will face either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks, who are tied 2-2 in the East finals. Paul reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his 16-year career on th