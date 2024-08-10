Joey Bart's three-run homer (10)

- Advertisement
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
Benjamin finally has his first individual Olympic gold medal.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
Should Trey McBride be the fantasy football TE1 in drafts this season? Here's Dalton Del Don on that and more.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
The incident happened during the half-mile swim portion of the first event.
Thomas looked like a rising star for the Cowboys, until his relationship with the team went sour.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
In a microcosm of what's to come, Williams was very much under the spotlight in the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
According to a report, Nabers had been having lots of success against the Lions' secondary over the past two days and that may have been a factor in the escalation.
Team USA's Wettstein finishes sixth in a thrilling final at Place de la Concorde.
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.
Biles won her 11th career Olympic medal.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Much like their entire Olympics, Team USA started slow but finished strong, and will go home with a medal.
The NFL's new kickoffs debuted last week in the Hall of Fame Game.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.