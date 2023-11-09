Joel Embiid throws it down!

According to former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas, he didn't even know about his beef with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
Coby White recently spoke about taking charge from Zach LaVine and the team during the Chicago Bulls' win over the Toronto Raptors.
How Steph Curry and Chris Paul are working together; Curry's vocal leadership; rookie rebounding in an impressive class; and Dillon Brooks' new home.
Dillon Brooks has been a "luxury" for the Houston Rockets, according to new head coach Ime Udoka. Brooks has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2023-24 season with his new team. The native of Mississauga, Ont., is averaging 16.3 points per game on a blistering 59.3 per cent from the field, 56.5 per cent from three-point range and 93.8 per cent from the free-throw line through six games. This comes after a down year in Memphis during a contract season in 2022-23, with the Grizzlies opting not to
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 23 points, and the Indiana Pacers routed the San Antonio Spurs 152-111 on Monday night for coach Rick Carlisle's 900th career victory. Carlisle, second among active coaches in wins, beat the all-time leader, active or otherwise, in Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich, who has 1,369 victories, all with the Spurs. The Pacers won in style, tying a team record for most points in a game. Haliburton, who also had eight assists, was one of six Pacers in double
Here’s some of what San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama has experienced so far in the NBA: Scoring 38 points in a game, playing in a back-to-back for the first time, being part of two 40-point losses, wasting a huge lead and losing, overcoming a huge deficit and winning. It’s been an education. And by all accounts, the French rookie who stands nearly 7-foot-4 is passing the tests. Wembanyama’s numbers so far — 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The last player to have such averages o
MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem is back with the Miami Heat — this time, as an executive. The long-awaited move was completed Tuesday, when Haslem was hired as Miami's new vice president of basketball development. It comes five months after his 20-year playing career with the Heat ended, the last 16 of those as a team captain. Haslem is one of two players to play for all three of Miami's NBA title teams, with Dwyane Wade being the other. Haslem had long spoken of joining the Heat front office or owne
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic notched his 108th triple-double with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a 20-point, first-half deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-116 on Monday night. Jokic broke a tie with LeBron James and Jason Kidd to move into fourth place in triple-doubles. He trails Magic Johnson by 30 for third. Denver rookie Julian Strawther scored a career-high 21 points of the bench to help overcome the absence of Jamal Murray, who will miss seve
Bronny went into cardiac arrest in late July during a USC practice, and his family later announced that he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect
HOUSTON (AP) — Alperen Sengun had 17 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and Jalen Green scored 23 points in the Houston Rockets' 122-97 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. The Rockets have won three straight to improve to 3-3. They are .500 for the first time since Oct. 22, 2021, when they started the 2021-22 season 1-1. Sengun fell just two rebounds shy of his third career triple-double, doing so in just 26 minutes and without playing in the fourth quarter. Houston shot 48.4%
The national championship game in women's basketball last spring was unforgettable for a lot of good reasons. The game will also be remembered for its controversial officiating and The Associated Press has learned that an NCAA review concluded the refereeing did not meet expectations. The organization had planned a review of NCAA Tournament officiating after the 2024 championship concludes next April, but it was sped up by a year after criticism of the LSU-Iowa showdown.
Light snow has dusted the area, a precursor for the months ahead when when many residents around here look for Syracuse basketball to get them through the winter. Retirement is going just fine, thank you, for Jim Boeheim, who stepped down in March after 47 years of coaching the Orange. “If you’re up 16 hours a day, you’re thinking about your team every minute of those 16 hours, every day, seven days a week, all year long,” said Boeheim, reflecting on a career that saw him transform the program into a national brand.
Anthony Davis saw limited playing time in the Lakers' loss to the Miami Heat because of a muscle spasm, but the Lakers star is confident he will be OK.
The Bucks are 4-2, but there are plenty of concerns for a team that has a negative point differential and, jarringly, one of the NBA’s worst defenses thus far.
The Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers are both dealing with injuries going into Wednesday’s game at Golden 1 Center.
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Tom Haberstroh to discuss The Beard’s first game with Los Angeles on Monday night - including how long this experiment will last. Hear the full conversation on “Devine Intervention” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 29 of his season-high 48 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers rolled to their fifth straight NBA victory, 146-128 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Philadelphia is unbeaten after a one-point loss at Milwaukee in its opener. In the third quarter, Embiid was 10-for-10 from the floor and 9-for-9 from the foul to help the 76ers extend their lead to 120-98. Embiid has scored 40 or more points 40 times in the regular season. He also h
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has revealed that his son, Bronny, isn’t “too long away” from being back on the court if he passes a medical assessment at the end of this month.