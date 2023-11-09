Joel Embiid throws it down!

Associated Press

Light snow has dusted the area, a precursor for the months ahead when when many residents around here look for Syracuse basketball to get them through the winter. Retirement is going just fine, thank you, for Jim Boeheim, who stepped down in March after 47 years of coaching the Orange. “If you’re up 16 hours a day, you’re thinking about your team every minute of those 16 hours, every day, seven days a week, all year long,” said Boeheim, reflecting on a career that saw him transform the program into a national brand.