Joel Embiid with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 on Friday for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball in a loss in Miami. Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine. Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis' 138-119 loss in Miami to the Heat on Wednesday night.
Jacque Vaughn is still expecting Ben Simmons to play for the Brooklyn Nets again this season.
Kyle Lowry is still adjusting to his new bench role, but he’s on the same page with the Miami Heat on the path forward this season.
In its 35-year history, the team has only changed hands a few times.
Anthony Edwards had eight points in eight minutes before his night was ended early by a painful ankle injury.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have a rumored romance and the rapper took a shot at Jenner's ex-boyfriend Devin Booker on Eladio Carrión’s track “Coco Chanel.”
Pascal Siakam had one of his best games in a while and every Raps starter scored in double-digits as Toronto beat the OKC Thunder for their second straight win.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors extended their season-high home winning streak to seven by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-107 on Saturday night. Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 11 rebounds, matching his career high with his fourth straight double-double, to help the Raptors improve to 24-4 all-time in home meetings with Minnesota. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points for Toronto, while Gary Trent Jr. added 19, O.G. Aunoby 15 and Scottie Barnes
The Round of 64 in the men's NCAA Tournament continued Friday, while the women started the first round.
When Friday's game was in the balance, Fairleigh Dickinson never wavered. Purdue ran, hid and hoped FDU would collapse.
What we learned from the Lakers-Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.
The Kings are closing in on the Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference while the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers battle in the East.
Their improved play, which Auriemma called amazing on Saturday, has been crucial for UConn to weather its storm of injuries and it was on display in the Huskies’ first step to a 15th consecutive Final Four.
Helene Elliott writes that while battling for a spot in the play-in tournament, the Lakers were their worst selves when they should be at their best.
The WNBA champion partnered with Under Armour and Stephen Curry for the "Protect This House" campaign
Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Greg Gumbel bring everything you want in a March Madness studio show. But there's a glaring omission.
One of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history saw Purdue beaten, and FDU's coach now believes they "can do something even more".