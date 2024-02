The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames, the team announced Wednesday night. In exchange, the Flames will receive forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defencemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. The 29-year-old Lindholm joins the NHL-leading Canucks having posted nine goals and 23 assists in 49 games for the Flames so far in 2023-24. Lindholm was traded to Calgary in 2018 by Carol