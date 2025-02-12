Joel Embiid with the hoop & harm

Embiid has been limited to 16 of Philadelphia's 52 games this season thanks in significant part to a lingering knee injury.
Joel Embiid is back. The game was just the 14th of the season for Embiid.
Scoring has been climbing as of late, but this year the stat inflation has revealed itself in a more subtle way.
Just six active drivers enter the 2025 season with a championship to their names.
Bobby Witt Jr. leads a stacked shortstop position for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts.
Check out our draft rankings at the starting pitcher position for 2025 fantasy baseball.
Our analysts reveal their 2025 first base fantasy draft rankings, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being the consensus top choice.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the outfielder position.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
The Baseball Hall of Fame chooses which cap a player will wear on his plaque, though the inductee has input, and many have opted for a blank cap.
In case you missed it, we now join the 2024-25 NBA season, already in progress.
The most memorable, and most painful, commercials from the Super Bowl were a diverse bunch.
Jalen Hurts has already been fined this season for wearing illegal cleats.
Donald Trump golfed with Tiger Woods on Sunday morning before making the trek to New Orleans.
What worked? What didn't? We're sizing up all the ads from the Super Bowl here, from PuppyMonkeyBaby to the Seal seal.
Vic Fangio is trying to win a Super Bowl ring for the first time.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski continues our position preview series with the shortstops.
With Sterling Sharpe entering in the Class of 2025, the Sharpes become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
Here's a full list of winners from the NFL Honors show with some insight, plus the 2025 Hall of Fame class.