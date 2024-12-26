Joel Embiid finishes through contact

The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
Joel Embiid charged into Victor Wembanyama, and then erupted at the officials after being called for the offensive foul.
Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey played together for only the fourth time this season.
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
Embiid has only played five games for the Sixers so far this season.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The 49ers, fresh off a Super Bowl run, and the Cowboys will both miss out on the postseason this year.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.