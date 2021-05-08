Joel Embiid with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans
WASHINGTON — Rookie Wade Allison scored twice, Brian Elliott made 28 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Capitals 4-2 on Friday night to prevent Washington from reclaiming first place in the East Division. The Capitals trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by two points with two games left on their regular-season schedule. A Penguins victory in their regular-season finale against last-place Buffalo on Saturday and another Washington loss to Philadelphia hours later would clinch the division for Pittsburgh. Long since eliminated from playoff contention, the Flyers nevertheless outplayed the Capitals, who were again without captain Alex Ovechkin and defenceman Justin Schultz because of lower-body injuries and top centre Evgeny Kuznetsov, who's on the NHL COVID protocol list. Rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek allowed three goals on 28 shots in his third consecutive start with Ilya Samsonov also out for protocol reasons. Daniel Sprong scored his 13th goal of the season and sixth in his past six games mostly in Ovechkin's usual spot in the lineup. T.J. Oshie added his fourth in the past two games since the death of his father, but the Capitals' comeback bid from a 3-1 deficit fell short. Joel Farabee took advantage of a defensive-zone miscue by Washington to open the scoring 1:44 into the game, and Sean Couturier sealed it for Philadelphia with an empty-net goal with 30.1 seconds left. CAPITALS ABSENCES Ovechkin has missed six of the past seven games and played a total of 39 seconds in the past two weeks. The six games out with injury matches the most of any season in Ovechkin's career. Yet even without Ovechkin, Kuznetsov and Schultz, salary cap-strapped Washington was able to dress the full complement of 18 skaters for the first time in three games. The Capitals won the previous two with 17 skaters. “It seems like it’s been the ‘Adversity Caps’ this year on many different fronts,” right winger Tom Wilson said. “A couple guys are dinged up, but I think it says a lot about the coaching staff, about management, about the character in our room that no matter who’s out, who’s playing you’re able to win games and kind of collect wins.” YORK’S DEBUT Top Flyers prospect Cam York made his NHL debut, giving the team something to celebrate at the tail end of a disappointing season. York, who captained the U.S. to a gold medal at the world junior championship and played at Michigan, got the solo lap treatment at the start of warmups and was paired with veteran defenceman Justin Braun. UP NEXT The Flyers and Capitals face off for the eighth and final time this season Saturday night, with Washington looking for a sixth victory in the rivalry series. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thomas Greiss made 22 saves and the Detroit Reds Wings scored three goals in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Friday night. Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist, and Joe Veleno and Danny DeKeyser also scored in the second period for the Red Wings, who are dueling with the Blue Jackets to stay out of the Central Division basement as they play out the final weekend. Detroit leads Columbus by one point in the standings ahead of Saturday’s finale. Gavin Bayreuther and Nathan Gerbe scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost 12 of their last 14. Matiss Kivlenieks, seeing his first NHL action this season, had 31 saves. Greiss, who was the NHL First Star of the Week after back-to-back shutouts last week in regulation, is 6-0-3 since April 4. Bayreuther got his first goal as a Blue Jacket 1:43 into the game, unloading a shot from the point that sailed over the glove of a screened Greiss. In the second, Gerbe got in back of Detroit defenders and beat Greiss for his his first goal of the season. But the lead wouldn't hold up. Veleno got his first NHL goal late in the second, snapping in a shot from the right circle on a power play. DeKeyser tied it 58 seconds later, grabbing a rebound off the back wall and beating Kivlenieks from a sharp angle. Vrana victimized the young Blue Jackets goalie two minutes later with his team-leading 18th goal at 16:52 to give Detroit a 3-2 lead. Vladislav Namestnikov added two empty-net goals late in the game to cap the scoring. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds to the tune of “MVP! MVP!” chants and the Philadelphia 76ers inched closer toward securing the top spot in the East with a 109-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Embiid made two free throws with 1:39 left to bring the Sixers within one, then grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end to set up Tobias Harris’ 3 with 1:10 left that made it 109-107. Philadelphia forced two turnovers to seal the victory. The Sixers (46-21) won their season-high seventh straight game and increased their lead to three games over Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference. Barring a crazy collapse over the final five games, the Sixers will win the conference and home-court advantage through the conference playoffs. The Sixers are 26-7 at home this season and they won another tight one against a Pelicans team playing without Zion Williamson (finger). Don’t necessarily count coach Doc Rivers among those impressed with winning the conference. “I don’t look at being a No. 1 seed as this great achievement,” he said. “I just think it’s great to have because of home court. The achievement is winning it (all). Everything else is what you need to do to try and win.” Embiid and the Sixers are rolling as they head toward a post-season series with the winner of an East play-in tournament. Harris scored 17 points. Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe both scored 18 points for the Pelicans. Embiid, the 7-foot All-Center centre, continued to put up the numbers in stats and the win column that made him an MVP frontrunner for most of the season. The one number slowing down his bid? It’s 48, as in games played, well behind the 67 played by Denver’s Nikola Jokic. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix’s Chris Paul are also among the stout candidates. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Sixers at +1,200 to win the NBA title (Boston is the betting favourite) and Embiid is +950 (Jokic at -1,300 is the favourite) for MVP honours. Embiid missed 10 games with a bone bruise in his left knee just after the All-Star break (19 overall) which may hinder his bid to win the award. “I think it’s the quality,” Rivers said. “Let’s say we keep winning and end up the No. 1 seed, I don’t know how you can argue Joel Embiid being the MVP.” Sixers fans, naturally, thought Embiid should win the award. Embiid opened the game with a 3-pointer on the first shot, grabbed a defensive rebound and would dish to Curry for a 3. Sure enough, late in the quarter, Embiid stood at the free-throw line as 5,000 fans chanted “MVP!” The Sixers needed every point against an undermanned Pelicans teams playing for its post-season life. The Pelicans pulled within 1 1/2 games of the final Western Conference play-in spot, entering Friday. Their push got tougher with Williamson —- 27 points and 7.2 rebounds in 61 games -- sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left finger. The 20-year-old forward was lost just as the Pelicans started a five-game road trip against certain or potential playoff teams. TIP-INS Pelicans: New Orleans’ second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram was out of the lineup with a left ankle sprain. Steven Adams (toe sprain) and Josh Hart (thumb) also missed the game. 76ers: Friday marked 19 years since former 76ers great Allen Iverson went on his memorable “practice” rant when he used the word 22 times in a press conference. UP NEXT Pelicans: At Charlotte on Sunday. 76ers: Host Detroit on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Gelston, The Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY — Canada was denied its first trip to the FIFA Futsal World Cup in 32 years in painful fashion Friday, losing a penalty shootout to Panama in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Futsal Championship. After both goalies had made a save apiece and with the shootout tied 3-3, Canadian veteran Ian Bennett — who had knotted the game at 1-1 with a goal early in the second half — stepped up to the ball. The reigning Major Arena Soccer League MVP hammered a shot that ricocheted off Panama goalkeeper Jaime Londono's arm and bounced off the crossbar without going in. The 37-year-old from Hamilton looked on in disbelief. Alfonso Maquensi then scored the winning penalty in the 4-3 shootout win. The Panama players ended up in a delirious dogpile on the floor while the stunned Canadians wondered what might have been. The four semifinalists at the CONCACAF tournament will represent North and Central America and the Caribbean at the FIFA Futsal World Cup this September in Lithuania. "Obviously very very said," said Canadian midfielder Marco Rodriguez, his voice dripping with emotion. "There's not much we can do. This is what happens, this is part of football. We worked really hard for five years. Unfortunately penalties, they didn't come through for us. We gave our all. I'm proud of the boys. "We're in a country where we're on lockdown for the last, I don't know, who knows how long. We had to work everything through video, Zoom. Everybody left every drop they had in their system to try and be here the best they can be. Kudos to Panama. The luck was on their side today. That's how football goes." Nazim Belguendouz, captain Robert Renaud and Rodriguez scored for Canada in the shootout. Maxime Leconte's shot was saved by Londono. Canadian 'keeper Joshua Lemos, who had a fine game, denied Carlos Perez's shot but could not stop Maquensi. "Lemos is probably the best goalie in CONCACAF," said Canada coach Kyt Selaidopoulos. "He did a fantastic job. He's dedicated. For me, he was our best player." Lemos and the Canadians held a Panama team that had scored 16 times in its first two games to just one goal. "The boys did well. I'm proud of them," said Selaidopoulos. Tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of regulation time, the game went to two five-minute periods of extra time. Canada went into defensive mode as the clock counted down with Panama pressing. The Canadian men have not qualified for the Futsal World Cup since the inaugural event in 1989 in the Netherlands, where they failed to make it out of the first round after beating Japan and losing to Argentina and Belgium. Panama finished runner-up in CONCACAF in 2012 and was third in 2012. Down 1-0 after conceding late in the first half, Canada pulled even five minutes after the break. Londono could not control a free kick by Eduardo Jauregui and Bennett, stationed to the side, tucked the ball in. It was Bennett's third goal of the tournament. The goal came soon after Frederico Moojen, who won the Golden Boot as the top scorer at the 2016 CONCACAF tournament, had hammered a shot off the Panama goalpost. The Canadians had hung tough in the early going, defending well and creating several scoring chances. But Panama finally broke through with 21 seconds remaining in the half. Showing good movement on the ball, Abdiel Ortiz wrong-footed a defender and beat Lemos with a low shot. Canada (1-2-0) placed second in Group C after beating Haiti 4-2 and losing 5-1 to two-time defending champion Costa Rica. it marked the first time in three trips to the CONCACAF championship that Canada had made it out of the group stage. The win over Haiti was just Canada's second in its three trips to the tournament. The Canadians finished seventh in 2012 and sixth in 2016. Canada came close to making the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup, denied by a 7-4 loss to Cuba in its final group game at the CONCACAF qualifier. The Canadians lost to Costa Rica 3-2 and beat Curacao 7-4 before falling to Cuba. Panama (3-0-0) won Group B, defeating Suriname 11-1 and Mexico 5-4 with Perez scoring a hat trick in each game. The 2021 CONCACAF tournament was originally scheduled for last May but was delayed due to the pandemic. French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe withdrew in the interim, reducing the field to 13. The indoor futsal game is five-a-side with two 20-minute halves. The clock stops whenever the ball goes out of play or there is a break in play. Each team starts with one goalkeeper and four outfield players on the pitch, with unlimited substitutions. The U.S. blanked the Dominican Republic 2-0 in the first quarterfinal of the day. It was Costa Rica versus Suriname and Guatemala versus El Salvador in the later quarterfinals Friday. Costa Rica, Cuba, Panama and Guatemala represented CONCACAF at the 2016 World Cup. Brazil has dominated the world futsal scene, winning five of the eight FIFA World Cups. Spain has won twice and finished runner-up to Brazil three times. Argentina is the defending champion. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021 The Canadian Press