Joel Embiid with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 122-110 on Friday night. Seth Curry returned to the Sixers' starting lineup following a seven-game absence because of a positive COVID-19 test and scored 15 points. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 42 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Smart had 20 points. Back at full health, the 76ers again played like a force in the East Embiid followed a 42-point outing in a win over Boston on Wednesday with another fantastic effort. He made 14 of 15 from the free-throw line -- a near-flawless retort after some mild criticism from Smart. Smart said Embiid “flails and gets the calls” after the All-Star centre went to the line 21 times in his 42-point game. The Celtics shot just 20 free throws in that loss and none in the fourth quarter. Embiid laughed off the criticism and said Smart was just as theatrical when it came to trying to draw a foul. “Great actors know great actors,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers quipped before the game. Smart earned an A in histrionics early in the game when Embiid turned to throw an outlet pass after he saved the ball from going out of bounds. Smart hit the hardwood like a wrestler as Embiid’s elbow breezed by his face. Embiid patted Smart’s chest and they had a brief conversation as they walked off the court together headed into a timeout. The Sixers defence had waned as COVID-related absences wrecked the lineup over the past 10 days. The Sixers turned the ball over late in the second, forcing Rivers to pull down his mask and yell “wake up!” The Celtics took a 52-49 lead into the break. The Sixers woke up. Embiid scored 11 points in the third -- on the strength of 6 of 6 from the line -- and the Sixers outscored the Celtics 42-28 and grabbed the lead. The 42 points were the most in the Sixers scored in the third in almost two years. All-Star guard Ben Simmons converted a three-point play late in the fourth that snuffed a short Boston run, then picked off a pass and dunked for a 108-100 lead. Harris followed with a 3 and the two-game sweep was on. Simmons had 15 points and 11 assists. TIP-INS: Celtics: Payton Pritchard, who had emerged as the first guard off the bench, suffered a sprained right knee and was helped off the court. ... Jaylen Brown Stevens said F Jayson Tatum is “closer than not” to returning to the lineup following a bout with COVID-19 but there was no definitive date. Tatum will continue workouts in Boston. ... G Aaron Nesmith sat out with back spasms suffered from running drills at Thursday’s practice. 76ers: Signed G Rayjon Tucker to a two-way contract. UP NEXT The Celtics host the Cavaliers on Sunday. Stevens is a fan of the two-game home sets necessitated this season because of the pandemic. “As long as they let us out of the hotel at some point and let us walk around outside, I’m all for it,” he said. “It makes sense to not have to travel to the same city multiple times. It makes sense on a performance standpoint and a travel standpoint.” The Sixers head to Detroit for games Saturday and Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Gelston, The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon hit the decisive 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Indiana Pacers to a 120-118 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Evan Fournier's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer for Orlando. Brogdon led the Pacers with 23 points. Jeremy Lamb and Myles Turner each scored 22 points, and Domantas Sabonis contributed 18 points. Fournier scored 26 points for the Magic. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 12 rebounds. The Magic went ahead 115-110 early in the overtime period. Brogdon appeared to tie it at 115 on a 3-pointer, but after a timeout, officials ruled he had stepped out of bounds. Indiana made the stops it needed down the stretch. Fournier missed a 3-point attempt with the Magic clinging to a one-point lead, setting up Brogdon's big shot. Sabonis converted from in close to tie the game at 108 with 10.7 seconds left in regulation, and the Magic turned the ball over, sending it to overtime. The game was tight throughout. Indiana's 37-28 lead at the end of the first quarter was the biggest advantage for either team. TIP-INS Magic: Michael Carter-Williams missed a ninth consecutive game with a left foot sprain. Pacers: Turner returned after missing previous two games with right hand injury. ... Lamb played his second game since returning from a left ACL tear he suffered on Feb. 23, 2020. UP NEXT Magic: Host Charlotte on Sunday night and again on Monday night. Pacers: Host Toronto on Sunday night in the opener of a back-to-back with the Raptors. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Ambrogi, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang scored in the final round of a shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night. Letang ripped a backhand over Igor Shesterkin to put the Penguins in front. Tristan Jarry collected his first win of the season when he stuffed New York's Tony DeAngelo moments later. Bryan Rust and Jared McCann collected their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh, which has won three straight following an 0-2 start. Teddy Blueger also scored, and Jarry finished with 31 saves. Filip Chytil, Adam Fox and Kaapo Kakko scored for New York, which blew a 3-1 lead. Shesterkin made 26 stops but let in two of the three shots he faced in the shootout. Rangers rookie Alex Lafreniere, the top pick in the 2020 draft, is still looking for his first NHL point despite moving to New York’s top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Lafreniere didn't record a shot on goal and was on the ice for a pair of Penguin goals. Pittsburgh rookie defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph played 13:02 in his NHL debut and picked up the primary assist on Blueger's goal that tied it just past the midway point of the third period. Joseph, part of the trade that sent Phil Kessel to Arizona in June 2019, was forced into action following injuries to Marcus Pettersson and Juuso Riikola. Jarry, given two games off after a pair of shaky performances in Philadelphia to start the season, stopped two Rangers breakaways in the first. Rust put the Penguins in front, but the Rangers grabbed control in a span of 3:01 in the second. Chytil scored 2:41 into the period when Pittsburgh defencemen Brian Dumoulin and Chad Ruhwedel ran into each other in the left circle. Chytil grabbed the loose puck and walked in alone on Jarry, putting together a pretty deke to pull the Rangers even at 1. Fox gave the Rangers the lead when he blasted a shot from the point past Jarry 5:18 into the second. Kakko needed just 24 seconds to extend the advantage to two goals when a rebound off a shot by Phillip Di Giuseppe landed right on Kakko's stick in front. He slammed it home and the Penguins found themselves down two goals for the fourth time in their five games this season. And just as they did during an improbable overtime victory over Washington on Tuesday, they clawed their way back to even. The Rangers gifted McCann his first goal in more than a year when New York defenceman Ryan Lindgren inadvertently swept a centring pass from McCann past Shesterkin with 3:04 remaining in the second. Jarry made a couple of big saves early in the third and Blueger tied it 11:23 into the third when a blast from the point by Joseph smacked off the end boards behind the net and right to Blueger just outside the crease. UP NEXT The teams complete their two-game set in Pittsburgh on Sunday night. They meet again at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Jerami Grant's driving layup on the final play came too late, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 103-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Down one with 3.4 seconds remaining, the Pistons inbounded to Grant, who faked a handoff to Blake Griffin and then drove down the right side of the lane. Time clearly ran out before he laid the ball in, but he was also bumped by Houston's P.J. Tucker. Replays showed that contact also came after time expired, and after a review, the game ended with the Rockets holding on. Grant scored 21 points for Detroit, which rallied from a 20-point second-quarter deficit and nearly erased a four-point gap late in the fourth. Griffin's 3-pointer with 29.9 seconds remaining made it 103-102, and the Pistons stopped Houston at the other end to set up Grant's final bid. Eric Gordon scored 20 points for Houston, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Rockets were without John Wall and Christian Wood. It was an ugly first quarter for the Pistons, who turned the ball over nine times and trailed 34-21 at the end of the period. David Nwaba’s layup put Houston up 43-23 in the second. The Pistons, however, have been a bit more competitive this season than their league-worst 3-12 record suggests. They chipped away at the deficit and trailed 55-47 at halftime despite the fact that Griffin hadn’t scored yet. Grant’s 3-pointer put the Pistons ahead in the third, and they finished the quarter leading 81-77. TIP-INS Rockets: Wood, who went from Detroit to Houston in a sign-and-trade this off-season, missed the game against his former team with a sprained right ankle. Wall is dealing with left knee issues. Pistons: Wayne Ellington scored 18 points — all on 3-pointers — and was a big part of Detroit's comeback. ... Delon Wright also scored 18. ... Griffin finished with seven points and 10 rebounds. UP NEXT Rockets: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Dallas beat Houston 113-100 on Jan. 4. Pistons: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. That's the first of two straight games the teams are scheduled to play in Detroit. ___ Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Noah Trister, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — His name is all over the baseball record book and, indeed, Hank Aaron could do it all. Sure, he's remembered mostly for dethroning the Babe to become baseball's home run king on the way to 755, but don't forget about the .300 average, or the graceful way he fielded his position, or the deceiving speed he showed on the basepaths. Yet, when talking about the true measure of the man, there was far more to “Hammerin’ Hank” than his brilliance between the lines. Exuding grace and dignity, Aaron spoke bluntly but never bitterly on the many hardships thrown his way — from the poverty and segregation of his Alabama youth to the ugly, racist threats he faced during his pursuit of one of America's most hallowed records. He wasn't hesitant about speaking out on the issues of the day, whether it was bemoaning the lack of Blacks in management positions, or lobbying against putting Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame, or calling on those involved in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal to be tossed from the game for good. “He never missed an opportunity to lead,” former President Barack Obama said, describing Aaron as an “unassuming man” who set a “towering example.” Right up to his final days, the Hammer was making a difference. Just 2 1/2 weeks before his death Friday at age 86, Aaron joined civil rights icons to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He wanted to spread the word to the Black community that the shots were safe in the midst of a devastating pandemic. “I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this,” Aaron said. “It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.” The Atlanta Braves, Aaron's longtime team, said he died in his sleep. No cause was given. The Hammer set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases. But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball’s home-run king on April 8, 1974. It was a title he would hold for more than 33 years, a period in which Aaron slowly but surely claimed his rightful place as one of America’s most iconic sporting figures, a true national treasure worthy of mention in the same breath with Ruth or Ali or Jordan. “With courage and dignity, he eclipsed the most hallowed record in sports while absorbing vengeance that would have broken most people,” President Joe Biden said. “But he was unbreakable.” Former President Jimmy Carter, described Aaron as “a personal hero.” “A breaker of records and racial barriers, his remarkable legacy will continue to inspire countless athletes and admirers for generations to come," said Carter, who often attended Braves games with his wife, Rosalynn. George W. Bush, a one-time owner of the Texas Rangers, presented Aaron in 2002 with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation's highest civilian honour. “The former Home Run King wasn’t handed his throne,“ Bush said in a statement Friday. “He grew up poor and faced racism as he worked to become one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Hank never let the hatred he faced consume him." Aaron’s death follows that of seven other baseball Hall of Famers in 2020 and two more — Tommy Lasorda and Don Sutton — already this year. “He was a very humble and quiet man and just simply a good guy," said 89-year-old Willie Mays, who finished with 660 homers. "I have so many fond memories of Hank and will miss him very much.” Before a sellout crowd at Atlanta Stadium and a national television audience, Aaron broke Ruth’s home run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aaron's career total was surpassed by Barry Bonds in 2007 — though many continued to call the Hammer the true home run king because of allegations that Bonds used performance-enhancing drugs. Bonds finished his career with 762. Aaron never begrudged someone — not even a tarnished star — eclipsing his mark. His common refrain: More than three decades as the king was long enough. It was time for someone else to hold the crown. Besides, no one could take away his legacy. “I just tried to play the game the way it was supposed to be played,” Aaron said, summing it up better than anyone. Bonds praised Aaron “for being a trailblazer through adversity and setting an example for all of us African American ballplayers who came after you.” Aaron’s journey to Babe Ruth's mark was hardly pleasant. He was the target of extensive hate mail as he closed in on Ruth's cherished record of 714. “If I was white, all America would be proud of me,” Aaron said almost a year before he passed Ruth. “But I am Black.” Aaron was shadowed constantly by bodyguards and forced to distance himself from teammates. He kept all those hateful letters, a bitter reminder of the abuse he endured and never forgot. “It’s very offensive,” he once said. “They call me ‘nigger’ and every other bad word you can come up with. You can’t ignore them. They are here. But this is just the way things are for Black people in America. It’s something you battle all of your life.” After retiring in 1976, Aaron became a revered, almost mythical figure, even though he never pursued the spotlight. He was thrilled when the U.S. elected Obama as its first African American president in 2008. Former President Bill Clinton credited Aaron with helping carve a path of racial tolerance that made Obama’s victory possible. “You've given us far more than we'll ever give you,” Clinton said at Aaron's 75th birthday celebration. Aaron spent 21 of his 23 seasons with the Braves, first in Milwaukee, then in Atlanta after the franchise moved to the Deep South in 1966. He finished his career back in Milwaukee, traded to the Brewers after the 1974 season when he refused to take a front-office job that would have required a big pay cut. While knocking the ball over the fence became his signature accomplishment, the Hammer was hardly a one-dimensional star. In fact, he never hit more than 47 homers in a season (though he did have eight years with at least 40 dingers). Aaron was a true five-tool star. He claimed two National League batting titles. He finished with a career average of .305. Aaron also was a gifted outfielder with a powerful arm, something often overlooked because of a smooth, effortless stride that his critics —with undoubtedly racist overtones — mistook for nonchalance. He was a three-time Gold Glove winner. Then there was his work on the basepaths. Aaron posted seven seasons with more than 20 stolen bases, including a career-best of 31 in 1963. Six feet tall and listed at 180 pounds during the prime of his career, Aaron was hardly an imposing player physically. But he was blessed with powerful wrists that made him one of the game’s most feared hitters. Aaron hit 733 homers with the Braves, the last in his final plate appearance with the team, a drive down the left field line off Cincinnati’s Rawley Eastwick on Oct. 2, 1974. Exactly one month later, he was dealt to the Brewers for outfielder Dave May and minor league pitcher Roger Alexander. The Braves made it clear they no longer wanted Aaron, then 40, returning for another season on the field. They offered him a front office job for $50,000 a year, about $150,000 less than his playing salary. “Titles?” he said at the time. “Can you spend titles at the grocery store? Executive vice-president, assistant to the executive vice-president, what does it mean if it doesn’t pay good money? I might become a janitor for big money.” Aaron became a designated hitter with the Brewers, but hardly closed his career with a flourish. He managed just 22 homers over his last two seasons, going out with a .229 average in 1976. Even so, his career numbers largely stood the test of time. Aaron still has more RBIs (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856) than anyone in baseball history. “I feel like that home run I hit is just part of what my story is all about,” Aaron said. He was NL MVP in 1957, when the Milwaukee Braves beat the New York Yankees in seven games to give Aaron the only World Series title of his career. It also was his lone MVP award, though he finished in the top 10 of the balloting 13 times. Aaron also was selected for the All-Star Game 21 consecutive years — every season but his first and his last. Still, Aaron never received the attention he deserved until late in his career. He played in only two World Series. He was stuck far from the media spotlight in Milwaukee and Atlanta. Early in Aaron’s career, the press focused on outfielders like Mays, Mickey Mantle and Duke Snider, who benefited from playing in the media glare of New York City. “In my day, sportswriters didn’t respect a baseball player unless you played in New York or Chicago,” Aaron said. “If you didn’t come from a big city, it was hard to get noticed.” He was much more appreciated with the passing of time. Aaron was elected to Cooperstown in 1982, his first year of eligibility and just nine votes short of being the first unanimous choice ever to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Bob Gibson, Tom Seaver, Whitey Ford, Lou Brock, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan and Phil Niekro — Aaron's teammate with the Braves for a decade — all died in 2020, the most Hall of Famers ever to pass away in a calendar year. Henry Louis Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5, 1934. He headed a long list of outstanding players who came from that Gulf Coast city — Satchel Paige, Willie McCovey, Billy Williams and Ozzie Smith among them. Aaron, who initially hit with a cross-handed style, was spotted by the Braves while trying out for the Indianapolis Clowns, a Negro Leagues team. The Giants also were interested — imagine him in same outfield with Mays — but Aaron signed with Milwaukee, spent two seasons in the minors and came up to the Braves in 1954 after Bobby Thomson was injured in spring training. Aaron was a full-fledged star by 1957, when he led the Braves to that World Series victory over Mantle’s New York Yankees. The following year, Milwaukee made it back to the Series, only to blow a 3-1 lead and lose to the Yankees in seven games. Though he played for nearly two more decades, Aaron never came so close to a championship again. In 1959, the Braves finished in a tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first in the NL, only to lose a best-of-three playoff to the Dodgers for the pennant. Aaron’s only other playoff appearance came in 1969, when the Braves were swept by New York’s Amazin’ Mets in the inaugural NL Championship Series. His dearth of October appearances was baseball’s loss. In 17 post-season games, Aaron batted .362 (25 of 69) with six homers and 16 RBIs. But forever, there was that April night in 1974. Aaron whipped his 34-ounce Louisville Slugger through the strike zone with those powerful wrists. The ball rose higher and higher as the crowd of 53,775 rose to its feet with a collective roar. Finally, home run No. 715 came down in the Braves bullpen. Despite a mighty leap that left him dangling atop the fence, Dodgers left fielder Bill Buckner never had a chance. Atlanta reliever Tom House made the catch at 9:07 p.m. and swiftly returned the ball to Aaron, who was celebrating at home plate with his teammates and parents. As Aaron rounded second, two young fans sprinted in from right field, startling No. 44 when they patted him on the back before racing back to the stands in left. “I guess that will always be a part of me running around the bases,” Aaron said. “I never had anyone run with me before. They were just kids having a good time.” Dodgers announcer Vin Scully was among those delivering the call on the historic shot. “What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world,” Scully said, well aware of the cultural significance. “A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol." After retiring as a player, Aaron made amends with the Braves for trading him away. He returned as a vice-president and director of player development, a task he held for 13 years before settling into a largely ceremonial role as senior vice-president and assistant to the president in 1989. He ventured into business, buying fast food chicken franchises, doughnut shops and an automobile dealership. He also dipped into politics as campaign treasurer for his brother-in-law, David Scott, who was elected to the U.S. House. Aaron’s younger brother, Tommie, played alongside his brother for parts of seven seasons in both Milwaukee and Atlanta. Though he never had much success, the Aarons hold the record for most homers (768) by a pair of siblings. Of course, Tommie accounted for just 13 of them. He died of leukemia at age 45 in 1984. Hank Aaron’s survivors include his wife, Billye, and their daughter, Ceci. He also had four children from his first marriage to Barbara Lucas — Gail, Hank Jr., Lary and Dorinda. Long after his career was over, Aaron acknowledged that today’s athletes are bigger, stronger and more fit. Still, he would have been a success in any era. “I may not have hit 70 homers in a season,” Aaron once said, “but I would have been up there.” ____ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com ____ This story includes research from the late Ed Shearer, a longtime Atlanta sports writer for The Associated Press who covered Aaron’s 715th homer. ____ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
The figure is approximately $2.5 million less than Muschamp was owed under the terms of his South Carolina contract.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Left-hander José Quintana finalized his $8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Los Angeles was looking to boost its rotation following a fourth-place finish in the AL West at 26-34, 10 games behind first-place Oakland. Angels starters had a 5.52 ERA in the shortened 2020 season, 29th among the 30 major league teams and ahead of only Detroit’s 6.37. Quintana joined a rotation projected to include left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-handers Shohei Ohtani, Dylan Bundy and Griffin Canning. Quintana was limited to one start and three relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he started late after surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage caused by a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand. The Cubs said Quintana was hurt while washing dishes at his home in Miami and that he needed five stitches. Quintana made relief appearances on Aug. 25 and 30, and then was sidelined again by an inflamed muscle on the left side of his back. His only start was Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh. He made another relief appearance on Sept. 27 and finished 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings. Los Angeles added a pitcher who turns 32 on Sunday and averages 91-92 mph with his fastball, spotting it with a curveball, sinker and changeup. He began his big league career with the Chicago White Sox in 2012 and went 50-54 with a 3.51 ERA during six seasons on the South Side, which included his only All-Star selection in 2016. He was prized in the trade market after agreeing in March 2014 to a club-favourable $21 million, five-year contract that included $10.5 million options for both 2019 and 2020. Quintana was dealt across town to the defending World Series champion Cubs in July 2017 for a package headed by top prospects Eloy Jiménez and Dylan Cease. Quintana was 33-23 with a 4.24 ERA for the Cubs, leaving him 83-77 with a 3.73 ERA overall. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press