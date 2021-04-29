Joel Embiid with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor's contract negotiations with the Mets seemed pretty smooth. His swing certainly has not. The $341 million star shortstop entered Wednesday batting .212 with three RBIs through 18 games with his new team and started hearing boos Tuesday night at Citi Field after grounding out late in a 2-1 loss to Boston. Honeymoon's over. Welcome to New York. “It’s interesting and it’s funny, and it sucks," Lindor said. "It doesn’t feel right, for sure. Interesting because it’s the first time that it happened in my career. And funny because I’m getting booed and people think I’m going to go home and just think, oh, why am I getting booed? I get it. They’re booing because there’s no results. That’s it. "They expect results, I expect results and I get it, you know? It’s part of the job. People expect results and they’re booing because there are no results. I just hope they cheer and jump on the field when I start hitting home runs and start helping the team on a daily basis a lot more than I’m doing right now.” The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland in January, giving the Mets one of baseball's brightest stars. New York also received pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who is sidelined with an injury, in exchange for young infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario, plus two minor league prospects. The deal generated excitement among Mets fans eager to see the team return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Lindor could have become a free agent after this season, but new owner Steve Cohen shelled out $341 million to sign the switch-hitter to a 10-year contract that begins in 2022. Lindor, already guaranteed $22.3 million for this season, agreed to the long-term deal on the eve of opening day, but needless to say he's not off to the start he envisioned in New York. Going into Wednesday night's game against the Red Sox, he had one home run, two extra-base hits and a paltry .593 OPS in 79 plate appearances as the Mets opened 9-9. Not what was expected from a dynamic player who owns a .284 career batting average with 139 homers, 99 stolen bases and an .828 OPS in seven major league seasons. “We all go through adversity at some point in the year, and I’ve got to embrace it," said Lindor, who batted .258 with a .750 OPS during a 2020 season shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s plain and simple: I’ve got to be better.” Lindor walked his first time up Wednesday but struck out in his next two trips and was booed again by the limited-capacity crowd. “I honestly feel good,” Lindor said before the game. "Yeah, there’s times where I feel like I should have got a hit that at-bat with that pitch and I just missed it. It’s part of the game. I’m trying. I’m trying as hard as I can to be successful and help the team win. “Yesterday there was a couple of pitches that were balls that I chased. I honestly feel like that was either the first or the second (time) in the past couple days that I actually started chasing. I feel like I was having quality at-bats the whole entire time." Mets manager Luis Rojas said Lindor arrived at the ballpark very early for extra practice Wednesday and has been working with hitting coach Chili Davis to get out of his funk. “I know exactly what I’m doing. That’s why I’m not frustrated in a sense where I’m going home or after every at-bat I’m constantly thinking and thinking and thinking, because I know what’s happening," Lindor said. “I don’t feel like I’m in a slump. I feel like I have had quality at-bats. I feel like I haven’t put the best swing on the baseball these past couple of games, but I don’t feel like I’m in a slump. A slump for me is when I’m 0 for 35, 0 for 30, that for me is a slump.” Rojas said Davis was looking to get Lindor back to incorporating some drills he used previously in Cleveland, but Lindor said he's been doing “the exact same thing” he's been doing his entire career. “It's going to work,” said Lindor, who remained upbeat as usual during his video conference with reporters Wednesday and even chuckled and smiled several times. “I came to New York to win. I want to win. I will do whatever it takes to win. And right now, if fans and people think I’m not doing my part to win and they want to see results, the results will come for sure. They will come.” Lindor did say he's still trying to adjust to the National League after spending his first six seasons in the AL. “They pitch a little differently, but at the end of the day it’s the same ball and the mound is the same distance, and the bases are (in) the same places,” he explained. "But yeah, it’s starting to get used to how they pitch, how they do things, how they attack hitters. I’ve just got to be better, to be honest. I’ve got to be better, and I will be better. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn the league, for sure.” Asked if he had a message for Mets fans about staying patient, Lindor laughed. “To the fans, you guys are fun," he said. "I’ll give you guys the results. And to me the result is winning, and that’s all I want. I didn’t come to New York to hit .350 and win MVP. I came to New York to win and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators moved out of the North Division basement in style Wednesday, with Brady Tkachuk recording a Gordie Howe hat trick in a convincing 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Tkachuk was happier at the two points than posting the goal-assist-fight trifecta. "I'm not going to lie to you, it was pretty cool," he said of the Howe hat trick. "I've definitely had opportunities beforehand. I just haven't got it done. "I wouldn't really call that one a fight," he said, referencing a short bout with Zack MacEwen. "I'm more happy with the outcome and how we played. We played a full 60 (minutes), just a great game top to bottom. Now we're just kind of showing our true colours right now. We're a fun team to watch. It's fun to be a part of right now. Like I've been saying all year we've learned a lot and that's why success is following." The win moved Ottawa (19-27-4, 42 points) past Vancouver (19-21-3, 41 points) although the Canucks have seven games in hand due to their lengthy COVID-19 hiatus. The young Sens have now won six of their last eight (6-2-0) — after losing six of their previous seven (1-5-1). They improved to 11-10-4 at home this season. The Senators lost 13 of their first 15 games (2-12-1). They have gone 17-15-3 since. Victor Mete, Chris Tierney, Josh Norris, Thomas Chabot and Colin White also scored for Ottawa, which had more jump on the night. Tyler Myers, Jake Virtanen and Brandon Sutter replied for a tired Vancouver, which needed goaltender Thatcher Demko to keep the score from ballooning. The Canucks have lost three of four. "it wasn't a very good one from our group," Myers said of the Vancouver performance. "I thought any time we were generating momentum, we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot. A few too many turnovers, not making the right decisions at the lines and it ended up costing us." Ottawa outshot Vancouver 33-22. "We had a lot of good efforts by a lot of guys," said Ottawa coach D.J. Smith. "It looked like we had pretty good legs and they didn't have very good legs tonight compared to the other games we've played them. "Obviously this many games for them in a row with travel probably played into it." It was the fourth straight meeting between the two teams in seven days. Ottawa won the first and third, by 3-0 and 2-1 scores, with Vancouver taking the second, 4-2. Tkachuk dropped the gloves with MacEwen eight minutes into the game after the Canucks forward objected to Tkachuk flattening Sutter behind the goal. The abrasive Senators forward added an assist on Norris' goal that made it 3-0 just 70 seconds into the second period. Tkachuk intercepted an errant J.T. Miller pass in the Vancouver end and sent the puck at the net. When it came back to him, he beat two Canucks to feed Norris in front of goal for his 15th of the season. Tkachuk, a six-foot-four 211-pounder, completed the Howe hat trick with a goal of his own at 16:13 of the second, thanks to a line change that allowed him to go in alone and beat Demko glove-side for a 5-2 lead with his 16th of the season. Down by three and needing points to stay alive in the playoff race, the Canucks pulled Demko with 7:20 remaining. He returned less than a minute late as the Sens just missed the empty net. White added an empty-net goal at 14:33 of the period when Demko went to the bench again, making it 6-2. It was his 10th of the season. Vancouver gave Demko his second start since the team returned to action after the COVID outbreak. Braden Holtby had started four of the five previous games. Mete, acquired April 12 on waivers from Montreal, opened the scoring on Ottawa's first shot of the game. Taking a pass from Alex Formenton, he split the defence and beat Demko with a low shot at 2:04 for his first point as a Senator. While the edge in shots was only 11-10 in favour of the Senators after the first period, Ottawa goaltender Marcus Hogberg had a far more comfortable 20 minutes than Demko. The second period was all action with five goals — three for Ottawa and two for Vancouver — in the first seven minutes 23 seconds. Tierney and Norris scored 32 seconds apart as the bottom fell apart early in the second for Vancouver. Vancouver's Travis Hamonic and Ottawa's Nick Paul fought midway through the third period. Paul got an extra penalty for removing his helmet during the brouhaha. Demko made several great saves to deny Ottawa as the Senators pressed shorthanded. Sutter added a consolation goal for Vancouver at 17:43. Vancouver plays Thursday at Toronto. Ottawa visits Montreal on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021 The Canadian Press
A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday: ___ NATIONAL POWERS The Dodgers and Brewers begin a four-game set between NL division leaders in Milwaukee. Los Angeles swept the Brewers in a first-round post-season series last year en route to a World Series title and also knocked out Milwaukee in the 2018 NL Championship Series. Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer (3-0, 2.53) will start the opener for the Dodgers against Eric Lauer (0-0, 0.00). WELCOME BACK Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan is set for his first regular season appearance after making his big league debut during last year’s post-season. Among the top prospects in Tampa Bay’s loaded farm system, McClanahan will start against Oakland a day after his 24th birthday. He allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 relief innings in the 2020 playoffs for the AL champions. Prior to that, he’d made just four starts above Class A. TAKE TWO The Tigers and White Sox are slated for a straight doubleheader after their game Wednesday night was postponed by rain. Detroit right-hander Casey Mize and Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodón were pushed back to pitch in the first game Thursday while left-hander Matthew Boyd and right-hander Dylan Cease will start in the second game. FRESH START Martín Pérez tries to keep up an unexpected trend -- dominant starting pitching from the Red Sox. Garrett Richards pitched seven scoreless innings against the Mets on Tuesday, and Nick Pivetta followed with five scoreless to start against New York on Wednesday. Boston’s starting pitchers have a 4.09 ERA this season, way down from their 5.34 mark in 2020, which was third worst in the AL. Pérez (0-1, 5.71) is scheduled to face the Rangers -- his old club -- in the opener of a four-game series. Texas right-hander Kyle Gibson (2-0, 2.30) has allowed one earned run or fewer in his past four starts. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB The Associated Press
