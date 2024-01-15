Joel Embiid with the And-1!
Wayne and Janet Gretzky have five children, and they've each chosen their own paths.
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including Jonathan Kuminga.
One recent bold prediction forecasts the Chicago Bulls trading Zach LaVine to the Golden State Warriors.
The Dallas Cowboys struggled mightily in the first half of their wild card game against Green Bay. Here are the best reactions.
The two friends cheered on their guys in matching Chiefs puffer jackets amid the frigid temps at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday
Pavel Kotov of Russia smashed a ball out of anger and scared the heck out of a nearby attendant.
True to his ways, Terry Ryan made no effort to hide his emotions in a post-game interview following a surprise return to professional hockey on Sunday afternoon.The former Montreal Canadiens draft pick suited up for his hometown Newfoundland Growlers against the Adirondack Thunder amid a flu outbreak that left the Growlers shorthanded. The ECHL appearance marked his first game of professional hockey in 21 years.Ryan, whose fervent and fiery ways took him all the way to a brief stint in the NHL i
The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who they could play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
Postgame quotes from the Dallas podium, locker room after the Cowboys’ 48-32 win.
Yes, Jared Goff and the Lions eliminated the Rams from the NFL playoffs, but Bill Plaschke still would prefer to have Matthew Stafford at quarterback.
Conditions at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon looked absolutely miserable — which is why the league pushed back the playoff game in the first place.
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has won her fight for Canadian citizenship, opening the door for her to compete for Canada at the Paris Olympics. The 16-year-old Brooks was born in Texas and grew up in Hawaii but has Canadian ties through her American-born father Jeff, who is a dual American-Canadian citizen, and her grandfather who was born and raised in Montreal. Brooks' citizenship bid was initially turned down. But Immigration Minister Marc Miller had a change of heart after a December r
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night's frigid AFC wild-card playoff game. With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, and it was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes' helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic miss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite fans to help dig out a snow-filled Highmark Stadium for their delayed playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, now scheduled for Monday, Eschrich couldn’t resist. Sniffling and shivering from the cold, Eschrich detailed the seemingly impossible task he and the estimated 85-person shovel crew faced while being
The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know for kickoff time and channel.
Tommy Fleetwood benefited from two huge errors on the back nine from Rory McIlroy and produced his own strong finish to win the Dubai Invitational following a back-and-forth final-round duel on Sunday. McIlroy had already three-putted from 2 feet at No. 14 by the time he reached the 18th tee with a one-shot lead over Fleetwood and pulled his drive into the water. Fleetwood followed that by driving into the middle of the fairway and sent his approach to 16 feet, well inside McIlroy after the world No. 2 had to take a drop.
Tennis star Andre Agassi paid the sweetest tribute to his wife Steffi Graf after travelling Down Under ahead of the Australian Open. See touching photos...
Two former WWE Superstars made their TNA debut on Saturday's (January 13) Hard to Kill pay-per-view.
