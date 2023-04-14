Joel Acevedo's family files $15 million federal lawsuit against three former, present MPD members
Almost three years to the day of his death, the family of Joel Acevedo filed a $15 million federal lawsuit.
Almost three years to the day of his death, the family of Joel Acevedo filed a $15 million federal lawsuit.
‘This is a David and Goliath story’
There's plenty of time to be comfortable once you retire.
Sanctions and trade boycotts have forced Moscow to reorient away from the West, and data shows the economy has weakened dramatically since 2022.
Russia's oil and gas revenue fell by $15.8 billion last quarter, contributing to a $29 billion budget deficit.
Meanwhile, OPEC forecasts that oil consumption will climb by 2.3 million barrels a day this year to hit a new record 101.89 million a day.
STORY: Boeing has halted deliveries of some of its 737 MAX jets, as it grapples with fresh quality concerns from a supplier. The U.S. planemaker revealed the news on Thursday, saying this will likely affect a "significant" number of undelivered 737 MAX aeroplanes, both in production and in storage. The best-selling Boeing series was grounded in March 2019 after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, but returned to service around the world starting in late 2020 after modifications to the aircraft and pilot training. According to the planemaker, the recent issue affects a portion of the 737 MAX family, including the MAX 7 and MAX 8. It involves supplier Spirit AeroSystems’ installation of two fittings that join the plane’s vertical tail to its aft fuselage – that is, the rear of the plane body. The fittings were apparently not attached correctly to the structure of the fuselage, made by Spirit, before it was sent to Boeing. Boeing stressed it’s not an immediate flight safety issue and planes that are already in service can continue to operate. However it declined to comment on whether the problem will force it to roll back plans to boost 737 production this year, as it races to deliver at least 400 MAXs in 2023. Boeing said it had notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the issue, "and are working to conduct inspections and replace the non-conforming fittings where necessary." Spirit said it is working to develop an “inspection and repair” for the affected fuselages. The FAA has backed Boeing's assessment on safety "based on the facts and data Boeing presented." The agency also said it would take the extra step to evaluate all affected aircraft before delivery.
(Reuters) -A federal appeals judge in Washington is under investigation by her own court for allegedly failing to carry out her duties and refusing to respond to other judges' concerns, court officials at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Friday. An order signed by Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore said a three-judge committee had determined that Judge Pauline Newman, who is 95, may "suffer a disability that interferes with her ability to perform the responsibilities of her office." Newman is also under investigation for misconduct for refusing to cooperate with the probe or submit to a medical evaluation, Moore said in the order, dated Thursday.
An Ohio doctor acquitted in the deaths of 14 patients who died after they were given painkillers has filed a lawsuit against a national Catholic health system that operates the hospital where he worked in the intensive care unit. William Husel claims malicious prosecution and names Trinity Health Corp. in a complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in Detroit. Husel was accused of ordering painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.
Best Buy announced that hundreds of store employees across the country will be laid off.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing challenges to the structure of two federal agencies to go forward in federal court. The high court ruled unanimously Friday to allow challenges to the structures of the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission to go forward in federal court. Lower courts had split on whether those challenges could proceed. In one case, the FTC had brought an enforcement action against Axon Enterprise, the Arizona-based company best known
Saving for retirement is important. With company pensions going extinct, Social Security slowly running out of funds and inflation running rampant, it's up to you to save and invest enough for a...
An email sent in the early hours of Wednesday asked Apple staff to participate in an employee survey that focused on hybrid work.
First-quarter results from the nation's largest lenders demonstrated why they are better positioned than smaller rivals to withstand recent challenges.
The Canadian retailer's investment comes at a time when it is seeing strength in its pharmacy business, as well as a steady demand for groceries amid rising fears of a recession. Loblaw also expects to use the investment to grow and improve its stores; it said it will open 38 new or relocated stores and renovate or convert nearly 600 others. In February, the company had forecast annual earnings above analysts' expectations after it posted upbeat fourth-quarter results, helped by steady demand for groceries, cough and cold medicines, as well as high-margin beauty and cosmetics products.
The shift to remote work and the threat of distributions being cut have hammered investor sentiment.
Retail revenue from cannabis products could exceed an estimated $33.6 billion this year, more than the combined total for chocolate and craft beer.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a 52% jump in its first quarter profits, helped by higher interest rates, which allowed the bank to charge customers more for loans. The bank saw deposits grow noticeably, as business and customers flocked to the banking titan after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. With JPMorgan's strong results, as well as the solid results from Wells Fargo on Friday, there seem to be few signs of potential trouble in the banking system — at least among the nation's biggest, most complex financial institutions.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Potential jurors in a defamation trial seeking to hold Fox News responsible for repeatedly airing false claims related to the 2020 presidential election were asked Thursday whether they were viewers of the network and had any opinions about allies of former President Donald Trump who helped spread the allegations after his loss. With jury selection closed to the media and public, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced by the afternoon that the interview proces
An Italian court has referred to the EU Court of Justice a decision on whether to maintain the freeze on billionaire Alisher Usmanov's assets worth more than 80 million euros ($88.18 million), according to a ruling. The main companies involved - Sardegna Servizi, Delemar, Punta Capaccia and Machina - appealed to the administrative court of Rome saying they were controlled by a trust in Bermuda, Pauillac Property Ltd, set up by Usmanov, but from which the businessman was excluded in February 2022.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday made it easier to challenge the regulatory power of federal agencies in two important rulings backing Axon Enterprise Inc's bid to sue the Federal Trade Commission and a Texas accountant's gripe with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 9-0 ruling by the justices revived Axon's lawsuit contesting the constitutionality of the FTC's structure in a bid to counter an antitrust action related to the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company's acquisition of a rival, overturning a lower court's decision to dismiss the case. The justices also unanimously upheld a lower court's decision allowing the accountant, Michelle Cochran, to sue the SEC, challenging the legality of its in-house judges, after the agency faulted her audits of publicly traded companies.