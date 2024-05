Joe Torre Prostate Cancer Foundation PSA

Video Transcript

After 60 years in baseball, I know the breaks don't always go your way.

One in eight men will get diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Over 34,000 will die every year.

That's more than half a stadium.

When you donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, you can help us save lives, step up to the plate, the life you save could be your own.

Go to home run challenge.org to learn more.