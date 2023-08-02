Joe Thomas, Stipe Miocic serve coffee to staff at Greater Cleveland Food Bank
On Tuesday, Thomas and Miocic surprised the staff at the food bank by serving coffee to them as they started their days.
MELBOURNE, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup. But the world's all-time leading scorer sounded a warning after the Olympic champion's tournament-ending 4-0 loss to Australia on Monday. "Look we've been battling our federation for support but I can't put this on (Canada Soccer). There's 23 players out there and staff and we didn't get it done tonight." she said.
The Toronto Blue Jays have added longtime St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong in a trade deadline deal.
Only two years after claiming Olympic gold in Tokyo, Canada bowed out of the Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time in 12 years and the difference between the two global tournaments was "pressure and belief", said coach Bev Priestman. The seventh-ranked Canadians, who looked rattled all tournament, needed only a draw on Monday against world No. 10 side Australia but were eliminated with a 4-0 thrashing in front of a sea of green and yellow at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
The Blue Jays appear to have dodged a bullet as manager John Schneider revealed some good news on Tuesday regarding Bo Bichette's injury status.
After his fourth place in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said that his Mercedes was struggling with bouncing “like we had last year”. Aerodynamic porpoising and related bouncing were issues which blighted most teams in 2022, none more than Mercedes.
Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years, giving Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Monahan said Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board, marking the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board. The decision Tuesday comes at a crucial time for the tour and for Monahan, who held private m
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop and American League batting leader Bo Bichette left Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning because of a sore right knee. Bichette hit a two-out single to right field off Orioles right-hander Kyle Gibson and made the turn for second, but started to slow up as he saw Anthony Santander throwing the ball to the infield. Bichette then stopped running and reached for his knee. Shortstop Jorge Mateo came over and tagged Bichette to end
TRENČÍN, Slovakia — Ryder Ritchie scored a hat trick and had two assists for Canada's men's under-18 hockey team in a 14-4 over co-host Slovakia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Tuesday. Canada, which lost 9-6 to Finland on Monday, scored three unanswered goals to start the game. Although Slovakia responded by scoring twice, the Canadians pulled ahead to lead 8-3 by the end of the second period. Canada then outscored Slovakia 6-1 in the third. "I thought the guys were really focused, which I expecte
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Japan held the ball far less against Spain than it did in its first two Women's World Cup matches and yet kept right on scoring. Japan switched tactics in its final Group C match, moving from a possession-oriented style to quick counterattacks. The result was a 4-0 trouncing of the sixth-ranked team in the world, a first-place finish in the group, and a display of versatility that makes Japan look like a serious title contender. Playing in a stadium dominated by th
Mark Jackson is the latest big name to say goodbye to ESPN. The NBA announcer confirmed reports that he’s leaving the sports cable network with a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, revealing that “this morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN.” Jackson admitted he was “shocked and dismayed” […]
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is not in the running to sign Kylian Mbappé, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday as he laughed off links with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker. Mbappé is the subject of a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. He could also be open to a temporary move for this season before leaving on a free transfer next year — possibly to join Real Madrid — at the end of his current contract. Klopp said Mbappé wouldn't be coming