Joe Ryan strikes out seven

The Blue Jays starting pitcher seemingly didn't take his second demotion of 2023 well and it's had ramifications for the player and team.
Though the Blue Jays' opening-day starter hasn't been totally ruled out, it's reportedly "highly unlikely" Manoah throws another pitch this season.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title. The Brewers announced Monday they had recalled the veteran third baseman from Triple-A Nashville while optioning infielder Owen Miller. The NL Central leaders had signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on Aug. 31, two days after the New York Yankees released him. Donaldson won the MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and is a three-tim
The newest Blue Jays folk hero has grabbed fans' attention by hitting home runs, but his patience could give him staying power.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets manager Buck Showalter expects little empathy from the rest of the major leagues for his team's sorry season. Expected to contend for a title with a record payroll of $355 million on opening day, the Mets entered the schedule's last three weeks with a 65-77 record, eliminated from the NL East race on Sept. 2. They were nine games back in the wild-card chase with 20 to play and six teams ahead of them for the final berth. “You’re looking for sympathy up here, people will step
Umpire Bill Miller missed an obvious ball four Sunday, which sent Ke'Bryan Hayes running into the arms of our future robot overlords.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Count Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes among the players ready for robot umpires in the major leagues. Hayes took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent his frustration after striking out against Atlanta reliever A.J. Minter to end the eighth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Braves on Sunday. Hayes posted a screengrab of the location of a 95 mph fastball from Minter that appeared to be well outside on a 3-1 count. Instead of ball four, plate umpire Bill Miller calle
The Kansas City Royals are expected to be without two more players for the remainder of their season.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien is at the top of the Texas Rangers lineup every game, and always impressing the American League hitting leader who bats right after him. “Just the consistency,” said Rangers shortstop and No. 2 hitter Corey Seager, who himself has 30 home runs and a league-best .336 batting average. “He doesn't really have bad at-bats.” Semien just became only the fourth player in the majors this season to twice have a four-hit game that included two homers. Both came in a s
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated right-hander Erik Swanson from the 15-day injured list. The 30-year-old relief pitcher was dealing with thoracic spine inflammation. Swanson's last outing came on Aug. 26, where he exited the game after pitching 1/3 of an inning and allowing one hit in an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians. He will be active for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays are currently riding a three-game winning streak and have taken
TORONTO (AP) — 6Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer left Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a right triceps spasm. The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5 1/3 shutout innings. Manager Bruce Bochy and the trainer came to the mound in the sixth after Scherzer felt discomfort on his first pitch to Bo Bichette. Following a brief discussion, a frustrated-looking Sch
Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the top outfielders in the minors and has an unusual connection to the big league.
Cameras caught pitcher Zack Greinke pitching to his sons and one of them showed off an excellent bat flip.
Sure, it's a football phrase, but one of that sport's most time-honored utterances can be applied to Major League Baseball's 12-team postseason era.
The Houston Astros swept the Rangers in a Texas-sized rout, and now the question is whether the defending World Series champions will deny the AL West a thrilling division race. The Astros won three games at Texas by a combined score of 39-10 this past week, then followed that up by taking two of three at home against San Diego. Houston now leads the AL West by 2 1/2 games over Seattle and three over Texas. And there's more bad news for those two challengers: Nine of the Astros' next 12 games ar
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres rallied from an early five-run deficit for an 11-8 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. Manny Machado homered twice for the Padres, who beat their playoff-bound rivals for only the third time in 11 meetings this season. San Diego still had to survive a perilous bottom of the ninth for closer Josh Hader, who got Chris Taylor on a weak liner to shortstop with the bases load
Jonah Heim hit his third career grand slam, Evan Carter launched his first major league homer and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-4 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series that could help decide the AL wild-card race. The Blue Jays entered one game ahead of Seattle for the second American League wild card. “Every game from here on out is important,” Heim said.
Despite a pitching staff wracked by injury, the Los Angeles Dodgers' magic number to clinch their 10th NL West title in 11 years is six.
NEW YORK (AP) — David Stearns has agreed to become president of baseball operations for the underperforming New York Mets, according to several reports. The 38-year-old will serve under owner Steve Cohen and above general manager Billy Eppler, the reports said Tuesday. Stearns led the Milwaukee Brewers' baseball operations department from September of 2015 through the 2022 season before stepping down and moving into an advisory role. Stearns is a New York City native and a Harvard graduate who i
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson has tied the Braves' single-season home run record with 51, matching Andruw Jones' mark with a solo shot against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Olson hit the first pitch he saw from starter Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning into the left-field seats. The fan who caught the ball threw it back onto the field. Olson hit two homers a night earlier against the Phillies, and the milestone 50th had to be retrieved from a fan. Jones hit 51 homers in 2005. “way