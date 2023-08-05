Joe Mixon and Lamonte Brewer named in new civil lawsuit filed over shooting near Mixon's home
Joe Mixon and Lamonte Brewer named in new civil lawsuit filed over shooting near Mixon's home
Joe Mixon and Lamonte Brewer named in new civil lawsuit filed over shooting near Mixon's home
TORONTO — There were several takeaways for Canada's Justin Boulais on Saturday even if the scoreline in his first career ATP Tour match was unflattering. The 21-year-old from Oakville, Ont., dropped a 6-0, 6-3 decision to Corentin Moutet of France in first-round qualification play at the National Bank Open. "You have to surrender the outcome," said former WTA Tour player Patricia Hy-Boulais, his mother and mental coach. "You have to surrender imperfection and just embrace. When you come out here
Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring tonight as he takes on Nate Diaz in a much-anticipated bout in Dallas. This is a new experience for Paul, having to bounce back from a defeat after he was beaten on points by Tommy Fury when the pair finally met in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and a win is needed here to get his career back on track. For Diaz, this is his boxing debut and he has been typically fiery in the build-up.
The controversial Oscar-winning actor has reflected on pushing his family too far in the search for greatness.
Jennifer Lopez shared swimsuit pics and photos of Ben Affleck from her 54th birthday party—thrown by Ben at their brand new home.
Donald Trump’s former aid Sebastian Gorka gave short shrift to the BBC’s political editor this week, eventually asking him, “Do you not speak English?” In an increasingly terse exchange during the BBC’s flagship early morning current affairs Today Programme on radio, Gorka accused the BBC’s Chris Mason of “putting words in his mouth” and not …
CNN's Kaitlan Collins said she was told the former president was "particularly" bothered by this quick reference.
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors on Friday requested that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case, a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order, different from a “gag order,” would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
"How is that not intimidation?" asked Stephanie Grisham, referring to her former boss's social media message.
Police were called to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end on Saturday morning.
A British tabloid alleged the Sussexes were "snubbed" from a royal gathering to mark Queen Elizabeth's one-year death anniversary.
Wearing your bathing suit wrong has never looked so right.
A day after pleading not guilty in the Jan. 6 case, the former president complained his legal woes are draining his campaign coffers.
The artist is the headline performer for The Victoria’s Secret World Tour and can be seen wearing a nude crystal embellished bra and knickers set in promo pics.
Smith's son Gaston Richmond married Bonnie Lane at the actress's California home on July 29
Already busted for documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago, Trump could soon be in more hot water for the documents that the attorney general says he failed to keep for his NY fraud trial.
As his legal peril intensifies, so do Donald Trump's legal fees. Most of these lawyer charges have been paid by draining funds from his political action committee (PAC), Save America, and shifting...
"Where are the parents?" the Carnival Cruise Line Miami Blog wrote in the post, adding that the photo was taken by a person named Liz Pride.
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
The "One Tree Hill" actor married Grant Hughes at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 2022.
The news comes seven weeks after the former couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary