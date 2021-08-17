Joe Jonas posts steamy nude selfie as he celebrates his 32nd birthday with wife Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas rang in his 32nd birthday in, well, his birthday suit.
The love affair between Embiid and Philadelphia will continue for at least another four years.
Osaka returned to face questions after taking a break to gather her composure.
A San Diego woman is seeking a five-year restraining order against Bauer, who was placed on paid administrative leave on July 2 by Major League Baseball.
The NFL's COVID-19 vaccine incentives and disincentives appear to be working in Atlanta and around the league.
This midseason signing did not work out.
Teoscar Hernández has been named the American League player of the week, making it three consecutive weeks that a Blue Jay has earned the honour.
Alex Killorn couldn't pass up the opportunity to rub some salt in the wound of Montreal Canadiens fans.
Nick Nurse will walk into training camp with at least 10 guys on the roster vying for regular minutes.
Which NHL offseason deals will have the biggest fantasy impact on the 2021-22 season?
Former Bears QB Jay Cutler is apparently planning to run for his local school board in 2024.
Russian officials have accused America of rigging the Tokyo Olympics after their worst campaign in 109 years.
Thibodeaux has been dominant down the stretch the past two seasons and has all the earmarks of being a very high pick next year.
After a news-filled offseason, we're less than two weeks away from the start of the college football season. Here's what you need to know.
Matchday 2 features a London derby between two clubs on different trajectories, a battle between old friends, and two teams hoping to defy the odds for a top-four finish.
The famed T206 Honus Wagner card has reclaimed the record for most expensive trading card ever sold.
Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu was suspended for throwing a punch and will miss Tuesday's summer league championship game.
Andy Behrens is joined by Dave Kluge from Fantasy Pros to talk about some wild overreactions coming out the first full week of NFL preseason action. Is Justin Fields the new Patrick Mahomes? Is Malcolm Brown the starting RB in Miami? Is Terrace Marshall WR1 in Carolina? Have the Broncos found a franchise QB? What should we make of Rhamondre Stevenson’s big game?
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Whoever ends up playing quarterback for San Francisco this season figures to have a much deeper set of receivers at his disposal than what the 49ers had last season. With starters Deebo Smauel and Brandon Aiyuk dealing with injuries last season that limited them to just a handful of games when both were healthy and not much proven depth behind them, the Niners struggled to get a consistent downfield passing game going in 2020. But now with the top two targets healthy t
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night for their fourth straight victory. Billy McKinney’s solo shot — his first with the Dodgers — tied the game in the seventh. The Dodgers’ winning streak over the Pirates reached 14 games and they've won 11 in a row against them at home. They are 21-2 versus Pittsburgh since 2017. Blake Treinen (3-5) got the win in relief. He struck o
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco did it again. Polanco doubled with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Max Kepler and give the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night. It was the second straight walk-off win for the Twins, who have won eight of 11. Polanco had a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to beat Tampa Bay on Sunday and is the first Twins player with at least four walk-offs in a season since Kent Hrbek had five in 1987. Minnesota last had c