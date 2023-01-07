Joe Ingles with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets
Joe Ingles (Milwaukee Bucks) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/06/2023
Joe Ingles (Milwaukee Bucks) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/06/2023
NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a
ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at
TORONTO — The process of roster building continues for head coach/sporting director Bob Bradley as Toronto FC players report for medicals Friday ahead of Sunday’s departure for training camp in California. TFC is in need of a starting goalkeeper and left back. A centre back is also required after the departure of Chris Mavinga and Bradley has said he wants more options at forward. Depth in midfield is likely also an issue. "We're in the midst of important conversations, negotiations," Bradley sa
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell
VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks
CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci
Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,
The Toronto Raptors’ inability to hit open shots has been their undoing in several games this season, Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss whether or not they’ll find consistency this season. Full episode discussing the major storylines around the team is on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who
HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —
CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips
EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (21-17-2), who ended a five-game home losing streak. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists, while Jack Campbell made 20 saves. Mathew Barzal and Cal Clutterbuck replied for the Islanders (22-16-2), who have lost two of their last three. Il