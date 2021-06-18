Joe Harris with a 3-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks

The Canadian Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Once the fog finally lifted over Torrey Pines, a familiar figure in the U.S. Open was plain to see. A long Thursday ended in darkness with Russell Henley in the lead and Louis Oosthuizen poised to join him when the fog-delayed opening round wrapped up Friday morning. There were a few surprises, typical of the start at most majors. And there was Brooks Koepka. In the U.S. Open, there is always Brooks Koepka. “Not the best,” he said. “But I'll definitely take it.” With a simple pl