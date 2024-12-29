Joe Burrow's best plays from 4-TD, 437-yard game Week 17
Watch the best plays by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow against the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
In the NFC, four teams have earned tickets to the postseason, but all four division titles remain in play.
Burrow's 37th touchdown pass was one of the best of his season.
