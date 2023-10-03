How Joe Burrow’s injury is exposing weaknesses in the Bengals offense | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Nate Tice analyze the myriad of problems facing the Cincinnati Bengals offense, with the root being quarterback Joe Burrow’s nagging injury. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “ Zero Blitz ” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

CHARLES MCDONALD: The Joe Burrow injury, it's the big driving force for why they suck right now on offense. But I also think the Joe Burrow thing is putting them in a spot that is really not conducive for the type of offensive linemen that they have. If you're going to be a 94% shotgun team, your left tackle can't be Orlando Brown. They're just not meant to be a team that's in shotgun as much as they are. And I almost wonder, like yeah, if you were to bench Joe Burrow just to get ready, get healed, for Jake Browning, you lose a lot in terms of just functional quarterback play. But maybe if you can just get under center some more, does that help you? Maybe the output is the same, but maybe it's an idea just to ponder.

NATE TICE: I think it will help a little bit. I actually do think that would help a little bit with like the run game and maybe just getting some-- Because they don't run any bootlegs or play action, which is an easy button that offenses can get to. They don't run them at all because they have Burrow.

They just have Burrow sit there and pick defenses. We don't need motion. I agree with you about the under center stuff, if they did go with Browning, but also, Orlando Brown, I understood in the sense that it's like, the Bengals run game was very efficient last year and that would help. Burrow mitigates his pass rush because Burrow can move in the pocket really well. That ain't happening now.

CHARLES MCDONALD: You just signed him to a, what? A $250 million contract, basically. That's basically the floor of it. Why not just-- You're playing for longer than the season. I know that--

Story continues

NATE TICE: Correct.

CHARLES MCDONALD: --this core, the clock might be ticking on the current setup that they have, but in general, you got to protect your investment to a degree. You got to protect from himself. And there's a game--

NATE TICE: It's year 4 of 14, not year 4 or 4. And look at the division. I know, and it's the AFC overall just got, there's so many good teams. And now there's frisky teams, like the Texans, and the Titans, and the Colts. So it's not a lot of easy buckets.