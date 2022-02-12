Joe Burrow fans fight to end hunger in Ohio
Football star Joe Burrow
inspires a fight to end hunger
LOCATION: ATHENS, OHIO
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback
grew up in Athens County
which has started the Joe Burrow
Hunger Relief Fund in his honor
NAME: KARIN BRIGHT, PRESIDENT OF ATHENS COUNTY FOOD PANTRY, SAYING:
"We truly are blessed to be able to have our name linked with his [Joe Burrow] name. And we are very grateful for all that he has done in terms of helping southeast Ohio be recognized as a place that needs some help, but really is a wonderful place."
Bright says Athens has the highest
poverty and food insecurity rates in Ohio
Burrow's Heisman Trophy
victory speech in 2019
sparked a staggering $650,000
in donations to the pantry
NAME: JIMMY BURROW, FATHER OF CINCINNATI BENGALS QUARTERBACK JOE BURROW, SAYING:
"We've heard stories from people here at the food pantry that have young kids that come get food there. Maybe once upon a time, they didn't think it was fashionable and they didn't want to admit it, but now, they've heard kids say, 'hey, this is where Joe Burrow donates money' or... 'Hey, I get food from the food pantry and we know Joe's a part of that.' And that's cool, that means a lot to us."