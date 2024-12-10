Joe Burrow: 'We could have used that luck' earlier in the season
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow: 'We could have used that luck' earlier in the season.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow: 'We could have used that luck' earlier in the season.
In a holiday tradition like none other, the Salvation Army kettle is in play for Cowboys games. Will Brown draw a fine, or will the NFL let this one slide?
The Cowboys seemed to have a huge blocked punt right after the two-minute warning, which would have given them great field position in a tied game.
Joe Burrow is putting up ridiculous numbers, but Cincinnati's defense has torpedoed the Bengals season.
Scott Pianowski examines two of fantasy's biggest carnivals and more highs and lows from Week 13.
Wilson has the Steelers' offense humming and Pittsburgh in control of the AFC North.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Herbert hit two big passes to Ladd McConkey in the final minute to get the Chargers into FG range before J.K. Dobbins took care of things himself by breaking a 29-yard TD run with 18 seconds left.
Week 14 is in the books and we have officially entered the fantasy postseason season on the pod. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don say goodbye to the 'People's Panic Meter' and say hello to the 'Fantasy Bro's Trust Meter' just in time for the fantasy postseason. The two highlight 8 polarizing players and debate if we can trust them in the fantasy postseason and in their Week 15 matchups.
Can the Chiefs be considered dominant after so many narrow victories?
Hunter will be joined by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward at Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Cousins struggled yet again on Sunday, the Falcons' fourth straight loss.
Josh Allen is closing in on his first career NFL MVP award.
Oklahoma State has nowhere to go but up on defense.
Punter Brett Thorson was also injured in the SEC conference championship vs. Texas and will receive season-ending surgery.
Van Dyke tore the ACL in his right knee in the Badgers' third game of the season.
Christian and Alexis react to the LA Galaxy winning the MLS Cup Final. . Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Kely Nascimento, daughter of Pelé & human rights activist, to chat about her father and the work she’s doing in the soccer world. Later, Christian and Alexis break down the latest results in the premier league including Chelsea’s win against Tottenham.
Several teams are dealing with injuries to key players after Week 14.
Kansas fell to both Creighton and Missouri this past week.
This is getting to be an expensive month for Anthony Edwards.
The College Football Playoff is about crowning a champion, but for these five programs and people, it’s also a chance to change perception.