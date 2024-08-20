Joe Boyle K's six
Joe Boyle strikes out six Rays over his six innings of work in his start against Tampa Bay
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
The Rays are receiving a trio of minor-league players in return for the former ALCS MVP.
Former NFL offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating on one passenger and punching another during a flight from Boston to Dublin.
Team USA will include 141 returning Paralympians, including swimmer Jessica Long, sprinter Hunter Woodhall and multi-sport Paralympian Oksana Masters.
Boise State named Maddux Madsen the team's starting quarterback for the 2024 season, tabbing him over Malachi Nelson, who transferred from USC.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
With the NBA schedule revealed for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season, Dan Titus reveals his takeaways.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
The WNBA is back after an Olympic break.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Russell Wilson will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game, according to coach Mike Tomlin. He and the first-team offense are scheduled to play four series.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, but remains hopeful of resuming his career with a team.