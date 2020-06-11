Joe Biden on Trump trying to steal the election: 'It's my greatest concern'

Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Wednesday night, where he spoke about concerns regarding voting suppression and the lengths Donald Trump will go to limit access to ballots in November.

When Trevor Noah asked Biden if he was concerned about his campaign being moot if his supporters don't get the opportunity to vote, Biden stated, "It's my greatest concern. My single greatest concern. This president is going to try to steal this election. This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the oval office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary."

Biden added, "This is a guy, you have 23, I believe, states have passed over 82 pieces of legislation making it harder for people to vote."

On Tuesday, hours-long waits, problems with new voting machines and a lack of available ballots caused a voting catastrophe in Georgia, which is why Biden shared that he's putting together an initiative of lawyers and other staff members to work on voter protection issues.

"We're putting together a major initiative of lawyers to go out and make sure that we're in every single district in the country to patrol this. If I'm president, and this is what worries me, when I'm president we're going to have same-day registration," said Biden.

Finally, when Noah asked Biden if he considered what would happen if he won the election and Trump refused to leave office, Biden seemed excited.

"Yes, I have, and I was so damn proud," said Biden. "You have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump. And you have so many rank and file military personnel saying, 'Whoa. We're not a military state. This is not who we are.'"

Finally, Biden concluded, "I promise you, I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch."