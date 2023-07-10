Joe Biden says UK-US relationship is ‘rock solid’ at meeting with Rishi Sunak

US President Joe Biden shares warm words with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Downing Street garden.Mr Biden arrived by car at 10.35am and waved at the press as he walked up the pavement to greet a waiting Sunak, before the pair smiled and shook hands outside No 10.The political leaders are expected to discuss the US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine during the meeting, as well as Ukraine’s bid to join Nato.PA