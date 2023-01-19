'To-Go Joe': Bear Feasts on Thanksgiving Leftovers Outside Californian Home

A bear nicknamed To-Go Joe helped himself to Thanksgiving leftovers on November 28, as he raided a trash can outside a Los Angeles home.

Security footage from Burton Brink shows the bear feasting on the contents of the trash can.

“We have a juvenile bear feasting on Thanksgiving leftovers from our trash can. Our dogs are not happy. He got a to-go bag and is now in a Food Coma up our pine tree,” Brink wrote on Twitter.

Brink told Storyful that the bear visits his family home in Arcadia almost daily, suitably coining the nickname To-Go Joe. “He takes the bag and goes elsewhere in our yard to rummage through it,” Brink said. Credit: Burton Brink via Storyful