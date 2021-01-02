Jody Hice: Ga. runoffs a 'battle of socialism versus feedom'
Rep. Jordan Hice, R-Ga., reacts to the Peach State's election runoffs being three days away.
Alabama and Clemson are heavy favorites in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal games against Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively.
Wilson is among the favorites to hear his name called second after Trevor Lawrence.
Kamara won't be following up his six-touchdown Christmas this weekend.
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell has gotten off to a slow start this season and after their third straight loss, he vowed to his team he would get better. Against the Knicks, Powell looked like the guy who averaged close to 20 points per game last season.
Canada did the work to top its pool at the world junior men's hockey championship and earn an advantageous quarterfinal matchup with the Czech Republic. However, Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said the Czechs finishing fourth in their pool doesn't make them a pushover. "We need to remain humble," the coach said Friday. Saturday's other quarterfinal matchups will see Slovakia face the U.S., Russia take on Germany, and Sweden battle Finland. The semifinals will take place Monday, with the top-seeded winning quarter-final team playing the lowest-seeded team. The second-seeded team will play against the third-seeded team. The gold and bronze-medal games are Tuesday at Rogers Place. Quarterfinals are tense affairs that propel a country towards a medal game, and dash medal hopes. Canada was ousted from medal contention in a quarterfinal loss two years ago in Vancouver, where the host country fell 2-1 in overtime to eventual champion Finland. Canada (4-0) is favoured against the Czech Republic (2-2), but Tourigny points to the Czechs' 2-0 blanking of Russia in the preliminary round, and their strong five-on-five play in a tough pool. "The Czechs did us a favour by beating the Russians and showing how good they can be," Tourigny said. "There's no way we'll take them lightly." Canada may be down to a dozen forwards Saturday. Alex Newhook suffered what looked like a shoulder injury in the first period of Thursday's 4-1 win over Finland and didn't skate Friday. Tourigny called Newhook's chances of playing Saturday "50-50." "If it was today, he would not play," the coach said. Connor Zary, who started the tournament as Canada's 13th forward, will get more ice time if Newhook can't dress. The Calgary Flames prospect has talked with retired NHL veteran Shane Doan during the tournament. Doan, who co-owns Zary's Kamloops Blazers club team, played for Canada in a Winter Olympics and in five world championships. "He said 'no matter what you've got to do, you've got to keep telling yourself you're going to be ready. You've got to write things down and remember those thing. Those things are little things you're going to do when that opportunity arises,'" Zary said. "That's something I kind of took to heart and knew that no matter what, I'm going to get a chance to prove myself." Canada's speed up front — every forward is an NHL first-round draft pick — and a relentless forecheck has emerged as the host country's strengths. Pool A the easier of the two, Canada didn't get a real measure of itself until facing Finland. The Finns are capable of engaging Canada in all three zones, but the hosts didn't let them by dominating puck possession. Opposing teams haven't had the puck enough yet to get 20 shots on Canadian starter Devon Levi in a game. The 19-year-old's challenge has been staying warm and maintaining concentration through quiet stretches to make saves when needed. "It can be a be a tough situation when you don't have a shot for an extended period of time and suddenly have a scoring chance against, or you get buzzed in your zone, or you're penalty killing and you need to make the difference," Tourigny said. "He did a really good job at it so far." The Czechs haven't finished in the medals since a bronze in 2005 and last won the tournament in 2001 in Moscow. Nine Czechs returned from the squad that lost 5-0 to Sweden in last year's quarterfinal in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Big-minute defenceman Michael Krutil returns to the Czech lineup Saturday after serving a one-game suspension for slew-footing. Krutil's defensive partner Radek Kucerik spent last season with the Saskatoon Blades and was coached by Canadian assistant coach Mitch Love. The Czechs split goaltending duties evenly in the preliminary round between Los Angeles Kings draft pick Lukas Parik and second-year netminder Nick Malik. Parik posted a 30-save shutout against Russia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misstated the potential semifinal matchups.
Harris jumped over Notre Dame's Nick McCloud with exceptional ease.
There's tons of value to be found throughout your fantasy hockey draft. Here's one player to target from each NHL team.
The Cleveland Browns control their playoff destiny in Week 17 against the Steelers, who will be resting a number of starters. But will that be a decision that comes back to haunt them?
The NBA doled out fines for Wednesday’s altercation between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.
Porter is the team's second-leading scorer and rebounder.
Lawrence good-naturedly responded to the criticism after he heard it.
BURTON, England — Former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been reappointed as manager of relegation-threatened Burton Albion in England's third division.The 48-year-old Hasselbaink managed Burton to the fourth-division title in 2014-15, earning promotion to League One. He later left to manage Queens Park Rangers.Burton was stuck in last place as it prepared to face Oxford United on Saturday.“We know there is enough quality in the playing squad but that's not reflected in where we are in the table so there is a lot of hard work to be done,” Hasselbaink said.Avoiding relegation will entail “underachieving” players returning “to their normal ability,” he added.Hasselbaink played for Leeds United and Atlético Madrid before joining Chelsea in 2000. He ended his first season at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
LONDON — Four Premier League players from Tottenham and West Ham broke English lockdown laws by gathering inside a house together over Christmas just after the government had tightened coronavirus restrictions in response to a new transmissible variant.The revelation came as the league was forced to call off a third game this week, with a worsening COVID-19 outbreak at Fulham leading to Sunday’s game at Burnley being postponed.Tottenham and West Ham condemned the inter-household mixing by their players, which was revealed by a photo posted on social media.Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso were pictured close together with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini and other people inside a home.The restrictions imposed in the London area prevent people from visiting another house, apart from someone in a support bubble.“We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period,” Tottenham said in a statement.None of the three players started Saturday's match against Leeds, although Reguilon was on the bench.“The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example," Tottenham said. “The matter will be dealt with internally.”West Ham expressed disappointment with Lanzini and said he had been “strongly reminded of his responsibilities" to following the protocols.The controversy comes amid questions about whether the Premier League should suspend the competition like last season during the pandemic.Additional coronavirus infections were detected after further testing at Fulham following the postponement of Wednesday's game against Tottenham.“Following Fulham’s request to rearrange the Burnley fixture, the Premier League’s board has taken into consideration further independent medical advice and decided to postpone the game due to the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing outbreak at the club,” the league said."With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely. Players and staff will now be retested as part of a revised testing schedule."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated spin an instant reaction episode for the ages following the Rose and Sugar Bowl semifinal games. Justin Fields and the Buckeyes tasted sweet revenge in New Orleans as they dominated Clemson 49-28. Where does the Ohio State quarterback’s 6 touchdowns rank among the all-time playoff performances? In the Rose Bowl Game, Alabama cruised to a 31-14 victory over Notre Dame to set up an offensive showdown in the title game. When can we expect more parity in college football? Make sure to stick around for the breakdown of the bowl fight between Mississippi State and Tulsa as well as a quick preview of the National Championship.
SAN FRANCISCO — Damian Lillard joined Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as the only Portland players to score 15,000 points for the franchise, finishing with 34 as the Trail Blazers spoiled Golden State's home opener with a 123-98 win over the Warriors on Friday night.“Fifteen thousand is a huge accomplishment, something that I’m proud of but my work is far from done,” Lillard said.CJ McCollum added 28 points for Portland, knocking down 4 of 5 3-pointers early as the Trail Blazers hit 10 of 15 from long range to start the game. McCollum became the second player in NBA history to make 25 or more over the first five games of a season.Stephen Curry did it twice. He shot just 4 for 12 from deep and had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins scored 15 and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 10 points in his first home game with the team.Golden State finally got back to Chase Center for its first home game in a 297-day span. But the Warriors took another lopsided loss following a 2-2 road trip in which they were outscored by 65 points in defeats at Brooklyn and Milwaukee then won at Chicago and Detroit by a combined 11 points."They came out smoking hot, they were making everything," coach Steve Kerr said.Lillard, from the Warriors’ former city of Oakland, shot 11 for 21 with six 3-pointers and also dished out eight assists. He averaged 43.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists in three games against the Warriors last season — including a 61-point performance on Jan. 20, 2020.Draymond Green didn't score and had four rebounds, four assists and four fouls over nearly 18 minutes making his season debut for Golden State, his first game since Feb. 27 against the Los Angeles Lakers and a stretch of 309 days. He had been sidelined the first four games by a right foot injury after being delayed starting training camp because he had the coronavirus.“Draymond just looks like he’s getting his wind. He looked like a guy who missed training camp and has been working his way to get onto the floor,” Kerr said. “It looked like an exhibition-style game for him. That’s not a criticism, it’s just where he is physically.”No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman gave Golden State a scare when he went down grabbing his left ankle late before walking off on his own. It wasn't serious and he is expected to play Sunday.Images of the late Clifford Robinson wearing both Warriors and Blazers jerseys were shown on the big screen during a first-quarter break. He died Aug. 29 at age 53.NO FANSThe Warriors moved their championship banners down beneath one basket, a nice touch for fans to glimpse on TV.NEW YEAR’S HOOPSThe Warriors played at home on New Year’s Day for just the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since a 125-93 win against the Kansas City Kings in 1982 for the 499th career coaching victory by Warriors Hall of Famer Al Attles.Golden State hadn't played Jan. 1 since 2011 at Miami.“I’m happy the year is ending, like most people. It’s been a lousy year for everybody,” Kerr said leading into the game. “As a coach my job is to remind our players that better times are ahead, on and off the court. On the court we had the worst record in the league in 2020. ... If you look at the off-the-court stuff, there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccines and with just a glimpse of the future and we’ve got to all continue to try to inspire others to be smart, be safe, try to protect each other, wear our masks and be really patient and understand that we’re all going to get through this eventually. It’s not going to happen overnight.”TIP-INSTrail Blazers: F Rodney Hood was limited to five minutes because of a cramp in his left quadriceps. ... Drexler scored 18,040 points. In Lillard's 620th game played, he tied Larry Bird as 21st-fastest in NBA history to score 15,000 points and fourth among active players behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. ... Anthony's 18 points gave him 26,499 and he passed Tim Duncan (26,496) for 14th place on the all-time NBA scoring list.Warriors: The Warriors began 3 for 12 to fall behind 22-7. ... Golden State played its first home game since March 10 against the Clippers. ... Curry has made a franchise-record 76 straight free throws. Curry hasn’t missed at the line since March 29, 2019, vs. Memphis, then began the current streak that same game. ... Andrew Wiggins (15 points) has scored in double figures every game so far. ... C Marquese Chriss underwent surgery Thursday to stabilize his right ankle joint after a suffering an ankle and fibular fracture during practice in Chicago on Dec. 26. He will immediately begin rehab and is slated to be re-evaluated in about three months.UP NEXTAfter the rivals’ first meeting in nearly a year since Portland’s 129-124 overtime win at home on Jan. 20, 2020, they meet for the second game of their series Sunday night back at Chase Center as Golden State continues a season-high stretch with seven straight home games.“The nice thing is cutting back on the travel,” Kerr said.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — Anthony Davis had 35 points and 11 rebounds, and LeBron James added 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Friday night.The Lakers closed with a 9-0 run for their second victory over the Spurs in three days.Keldon Johnson had a career-high 26 points and added 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for San Antonio.Johnson blocked James’ layup attempt, but Kyle Kuzma tipped in the follow to give the Lakers a 105-103 lead with 53.9 seconds remaining. James followed with a layup, and Davis closed the scoring with two free throws.SUNS 106, NUGGETS 103DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul hit a clutch jumper with 7.3 seconds remaining after a successful coach’s challenge on the other end and Phoenix beat Denver to improve to 5-1 for the first time since 2009-10.With Phoenix leading 102-100 with around 30 seconds remaining, Mikal Bridges was called for a foul that would’ve sent Gary Harris to the line. But Suns coach Monty Williams successfully challenged the play, with replays showing Bridges slid underneath Harris with no contact.Phoenix won the jump ball and Paul hit a jumper to send the Suns to the victory after blowing a 16-point lead. Jamal Murray’s shot at the buzzer rimmed out.Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker added 22, and Paul 21 for Phoenix, which won the night before in Utah. The red-hot Suns have won 13 of their last 14 dating to their perfect stint inside the NBA bubble.Murray returned from a bruised right elbow and found his range early, scoring 14 of his 31 points in the first quarter. Denver fell to 1-4.BUCKS 128, BILLS 96MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Milwaukee used torrid 3-point shooting to blast short-handed Chicago.Milwaukee shot 22 of 45 from 3-point range, and Antetokounmpo was two assists from a second straight triple-double. The reigning two-time MVP had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists Wednesday in a 119-108 loss at Miami.The Bucks have beaten the Bulls 11 straight times, the second-longest winning streak by either team in the history of this series.Chicago played its second straight game without forwards Lauri Markkanen and Chandler Hutchison as well as guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19. Markkanen is the Bulls’ second-leading scorer (17.3) and top rebounder (6.8).Zach LaVine had 16 points for the Bulls.WIZARDS 130, TIMBERWOLVES 109MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal had 31 points and seven assists and Washington beat Minnesota without Russell Westbrook for its first victory in six games this season.Westbrook sat out for rest on the second game of a back-to-back,, but the Wizards (1-5) didn’t look like the same team that lost the night before at home to Chicago.Thomas Bryant added 18 points and seven rebounds for Washington.Malik Beasley scored 21 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves who have lost three in a row with star centre Karl-Anthony Towns missing all three games because of a dislocated left wrist.MAVERICKS 93, HEAT 83DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Dallas past Miami.Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to helps the Mavericks rebound from a 118-99 loss at home to Charlotte on Wednesday night.Bam Adebayo scored 19 points for Miami, and Avery Bradley had 15 for Miami. Jimmy Butler scored two points, both on free throws, while playing 27 minutes in his first appearance since playing only the first half on Christmas against New Orleans because of a sprained right ankle.JAZZ 106, CLIPPERS 100SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mike Conley made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 33 points to lead Utah past Los Angeles.Conley also had seven assists, and Donovan Mitchell added 15 points for the Jazz. Derrick Favours chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in Utah's first home victory of the season.Paul George had 25 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard added 20 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. The Clippers shot 38.8% from the field.PISTONS 96, CELTICS 93DETROIT (AP) — Jeremi Grant scored 24 pointsand Detroit for the first time in five games this season, beating Boston.Derrick Rose and rookie Saddiq Bey each added 17 points for the.Jayson Tatum had 28 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 25, but missed a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.GRIZZLIES 108, HORNETS 93CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and undermanned Memphis beat Charlotte.Memphis had seven players ruled out for various health reasons and dressed just nine. Kyle Anderson added 18 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke had 15 points.Bismack Biyombo led Charlotte with 16 points and 12 rebounds.HAWKS 114, NETS 96NEW YORK (AP) — De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points help Atlanta beat Brooklyn,Trae Young added 21 points and John Collins had 20 for Atlanta. The Hawks improved to 4-1, splitting a back-to-back set with Brooklyn at Barclays Center.Kevin Durant scored 28 points for the Nets. They have lost three of four.TRAIL BLAZERS 123, WARRIORS 98SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Damian Lillard joined Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as the only Portland players to score 15,000 points for the franchise, finishing with 34 as the Trail Blazers spoiled Golden State’s home opener.CJ McCollum added 28 points for Portland, knocking down 4 of 5 3-pointers early as the Trail Blazers hit 10 of 15 from long range to start the game.Stephen Curry had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins scored 15 and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 10 points in his first home game with the team.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Against Clemson in a revenge game, Fields took a massive hit and kept on coming — and now, it appears we have a legitimate title-game matchup.
DENVER — Chris Paul presented a convincing argument in persuading his coach to challenge a late call.There was no argument necessary to convince anyone who should take a clutch shot in the closing seconds.Paul came through yet again.The point guard hit a big jumper with 7.3 seconds remaining after a successful coach's challenge on the other end and the Phoenix Suns moved to an NBA-best 5-1 by holding off the scuffling Denver Nuggets 106-103 on Friday night. They were last 5-1 in 2009-10.Moments like this are precisely why the Suns acquired Paul in a deal with Oklahoma City. Paul led the NBA in clutch scoring last season.“Him being able to knock down shots, and the ability and will to take those shots, is huge for us,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.His lobbying skills proved just as powerful.With Phoenix leading 102-100 with around 30 seconds remaining, Mikal Bridges was called for a foul that would've sent Gary Harris to the line. But on the advice of Paul, Williams decided to challenge the play. Replays appeared to show Bridges sliding underneath Harris near the basket — and with no contact — as Harris lost the ball.“Usually, fouls aren’t overturned,” Williams explained. “But he’s like, ‘Coach, why not?’ ... That's how it happened. He’s an asset to our team in many ways."Phoenix's Deandre Ayton won the jump ball and Paul hit a jumper to help send the Suns to the victory after blowing a 16-point lead. Jamal Murray's shot at the buzzer rimmed out.Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker added 22, and Paul 21 for Phoenix, which won the night before in Utah. That's two big wins over two playoff teams from a season ago.“It just shows our resilience,” Paul said about blowing a second-half lead against Denver and bouncing back. “We want to learn in these situations and win at the same time.”Murray returned from a bruised right elbow and found his range early, scoring 14 of his 31 points in the first quarter.Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds despite foul trouble. The Denver big man is posting big numbers but his production isn’t translating into wins as the Nuggets fell to 1-4. The Nuggets are struggling to find their rhythm after making the Western Conference finals last season.“Did a lot of really good things. Gave ourselves a chance,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “But this is not Year 1 or Year 2 where that’s acceptable. We lost another game. We lost another game at home. We have to be better.”The Nuggets were missing forward Michael Porter Jr., who was held out in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols concerning COVID-19. Gone with him were 19.5 points per game.Phoenix appeared on its way to an easy win when Booker extended the lead to to 87-71 on a 3-pointer with 2:17 left in the third. But Denver stormed back, with Monte Morris giving the Nuggets a 98-97 lead on a 3-pointer with 2:41 remaining. Paul then hit two free throws and Booker a 3-pointer to restore some separation down the stretch.TIP-INSSuns: F Dario Saric (sore right quad) sat out on the second night of a back-to-back as a precaution. ... Williams said F/C Jalen Smith (sprained left ankle) is “on a course to be back here soon."Nuggets: F JaMychal Green scored eight points in his Nuggets debut. The free-agent pickup missed the start of the season with a strained left calf. “Just happy to be back out there," he said.TEACHING MOMENTNuggets coach Michael Malone is using the situation with Porter as a way to further emphasize the importance of adhering to all of the safety protocols in regard to the virus. Porter could miss multiple games because of contact tracing.“These are real protocols. They’re in place for a reason,” Malone said. “Unfortunate, but this is the current situation we’re in.”PRAISE FOR PAULCount Malone as a big fan of Paul.“A first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Malone said.UP NEXTSuns: Begin a two-game homestand Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.Nuggets: At Minnesota on Sunday. The Nuggets have an eight-game winning streak over the Timberwolves.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsPat Graham, The Associated Press
Yahoo Sports College Reporter Pete Thamel breaks down how No. 3 Ohio State dominated No. 2 Clemson in the 2021 Sugar Bowl, and what to expect from the Buckeyes next week in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The Buckeyes beat the Tigers by three touchdowns two weeks after Swinney ranked Ohio State outside the top 10 in his coaches poll ballot.