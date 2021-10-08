Jobs data won't deter Fed -economist

U.S. job gains slowed sharply in September, but Cardillo said the Federal Reserve will still begin tapering bond purchases soon.

"They're probably going to do it very soon, probably next month," Cardillo said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories