Jobs data won't deter Fed -economist
U.S. job gains slowed sharply in September, but Cardillo said the Federal Reserve will still begin tapering bond purchases soon.
"They're probably going to do it very soon, probably next month," Cardillo said.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater is trending toward starting Sunday against the Steelers one week after suffering a concussion in the Denver Broncos' loss to Baltimore. Bridgewater was cleared for a full practice Friday and met with medical staff afterward. He hopes to get the green light Saturday morning before the Broncos (3-1) fly to Pittsburgh (1-3). “Right now he's progressed nicely, he's cleared up to this point,” coach Vic Fangio said after Bridgewater took most of the snaps at p
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — All the focus will be on the health of Russell Wilson’s right middle finger and whether the injury that knocked him out of Seattle’s 26-17 loss to Los Angeles Rams will keep him from starting for the first time in his career. In a league driven by quarterbacks, that is going to get the attention. But there’s a bigger issue for the Seahawks that needs a more immediate fix. Seattle’s defense is on a record pace for futility that has resurrected nightmares from the start of las
Canadian women's basketball star Kia Nurse will miss the remainder of the 2021 WNBA season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. The Phoenix guard suffered the injury just 39 seconds into the Mercury's 93-67 loss to Las Vegas in Game 4 of their best-of-five WNBA semifinal series on Wednesday night. Nurse planted awkwardly when her layup attempt was blocked by A'ja Wilson. The 25-year-old from Hamilton clutched her right knee and screamed with pain before she was he
LONDON (AP) — When the broker of Newcastle's buyout was asked when she last spoke to Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman about the English Premier League club, she was momentarily unsettled. After a long sigh and further hesitation, Amanda Staveley was clearer when pressed for a second time in an interview with The Associated Press. “We haven’t spoken to the crown prince about this for some time,” she said. “A long time.” And yet the sovereign wealth fund that became the majority owner
