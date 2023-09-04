'They can be in any job:' Littleton coffee shop provides jobs, training for people with disabilities

Reuters Videos

STORY: Novo Nordisk launched its hot weight-loss drug Wegovy in Britain on Monday (September 4).Its the second European debut for the treatment in just over a month.Novo said Wegovy would be available in the UK "through a controlled and limited launch."The drug has been shown to help patients reduce body weight by around 15% when used along with exercise and lifestyle changes.It is currently available in the U.S., Norway, Denmark and Germany.But Novo has struggled to keep up with huge U.S. demand, and that effectively delayed the drug's launch in most of Europe.In March, a leading British watchdog recommended the use of Wegovy in adults with at least one weight-related condition.It was not immediately clear what the cost of the drug would be to the UK. Novo did not say how much supply it would make available there, or how much Wegovy would cost.The drug sells for as much as $1,350 a month in the U.S.The company's shares have become a hot property for investors.Surging demand for Wegovy and its diabetes drug Ozempic have sent shares soaring and earnings to record highs.It's now vying with luxury fashion giant LVMH for the title of Europe's most valuable listed company.And on Monday its shares again rose to new highs.