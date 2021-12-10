Job fair helping laid off TPI workers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Masai Ujiri is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
You'll want Cole Caufield on your roster before he really takes off. He leads our waiver wire pickups of the week.
The Canucks have hired former Penguins exec Jim Rutherford as their next president of hockey operations.
The Toronto Maple Leafs star has closed the gap on Leon Draisaitl and Alexander Ovechkin with a phenomenal scoring surge.
She faces up to a year in jail.
Justin Cuthbert discusses Trevor Zegras's marketability, Auston Matthews's form, and shares notes from his Canadian Olympic roster research.
On the basis of the last seven weeks, this is how Team Canada shakes down.
Micah Hyde referenced his tense moment with a reporter and explained his take on it.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses the inconsistency around the team's performance and the importance of putting individual accomplishments aside in favour of winning games.
Everybody makes mistakes, though some mistakes are more expensive than others.
Women's Hockey is coming to NHL 22 in January and fans are pumped up about it.
With the Patriots pushing them and Tom Brady on the schedule next, the time is now for the Bills to keep a season of big expectations from ending with a whimper.
Simone Biles received the honour for propelling the conversation around mental health to new heights.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
The two drivers are tied in the standings entering Sunday's final race, though Hamilton's odds are much lower to win than Verstappen's.
Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19. Ujiri announced the positive test in a release issued Thursday evening by the Raptors. He said he tested positive after his Giants of Africa organization held an in-person event on Sunday, in which some of the guests returned positive COVID tests. Ujiri said everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination, and to wear masks when not eating or drinking. He said he is double-vaccinated and has received
Receiver Allen Robinson expects to return to the Chicago Bears' lineup when they visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night after missing the past three games because of a hamstring injury. “That’s the plan,” he said Thursday. “Everything is trending in the right direction." With quarterback Justin Fields set to return after missing back-to-back games because of broken ribs, the Bears (4-8) could have two key players back as they try to stop their slide and pick up a rare win against Aaron Rodg
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has returned to the lineup for a critical game against Pittsburgh, after missing just one week with a shoulder injury. Cook was on the active list for the Vikings to face the Steelers, despite the shortened recovery time with the Thursday night game. He sat out last Sunday at Detroit after getting hurt Nov. 28. The Vikings were down two key starters on offense to ankle injuries: wide receiver Adam Thielen and left tackle Christian Dar
The Packers reportedly hope that Randall Cobb can return in time for the postseason.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s December, Tom Brady is playing well and barreling toward another division title. Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s no longer ruling the AFC East, what Brady's accomplishing after switching uniforms looks awfully familiar to the struggling Buffalo Bills. To put it mildly, Brady absolutely had his way with the once downtrodden Bills during a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots, winning 32 of 35 games between the division rivals — setting the NFL