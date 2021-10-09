Joanna Hayes wins Baltimore Marathon, her first marathon
Joanna Hayes, 35, of Dillsburg, PA, wins the women's race in the 2021 Baltimore Marathon -- her first marathon!
For its current Crucial Catch initiative to bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer, the NFL has perfect spokesmen in Quinnen and Quincy Williams of the New York Jets. The brothers — Quinnen on the defensive line, Quincy at linebacker — are all too knowledgeable about the disease. Now ambassadors for the American Cancer Society, their mother Marquischa died in 2010 from breast cancer, and they each wear a locket with a picture of her in it. “It means a lot to me, first and foremost, b
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Emma Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since her surprising U.S. Open victory, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night. Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round, ending her 10-match winning streak that began in New York. She received a wild-card into the combined ATP and WTA tournament in the Southern California desert. It was Raducanu's fifth Tour-level event since making her WTA Tour debut in June. “I'm
Canadian Leylah Fernandez is picking up where she left off. The 19-year-old, playing in her first tournament since a stunning run to the U.S. Open final in September, defeated France's Alizé Cornet 6-2, 6-3 in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Friday. Montreal's Fernandez will next play Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round. "I'm very happy with the way I played. I trained very hard after that final, just wanting to be back here in my first Indi
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pumped his fists as he set down a star-studded Dodgers lineup all game long, then raised his pitching hand in appreciation after a masterful postseason debut. Webb struck out 10 while working into the eighth inning, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up, and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked defending World Series champion Los Angeles 4-0 on Friday night in the opener of their NL Division Series. Those two Giants standouts summed up this year perfec